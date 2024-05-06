To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)
Contact: CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper

CAIR Calls on Biden to Enforce 'Red Line' After Israel Begins Ethnically Cleansing Eastern Rafah

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on President Biden to respond to the start of the Israeli government's ethnic cleansing of Rafah by enforcing his "red line," suspending military aid, and demanding an end to the genocide.

Yesterday, the Israeli government dropped leaflets threatening refugees and residents in eastern Rafah, demanding that they evacuate the city or face death. Over the past six months, the Israeli government has ethnically cleansed and indiscriminately bombed numerous other cities in Gaza, as well as so-called civilian safe zones.

In a statement, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said:


"The Israeli government is hellbent on using American financial, military and diplomatic support to ethnically cleanse what remains of Gaza and commit another massacre.

"President Biden must stand up to Benjamin Netanyahu and take concrete action to end the genocide now. It is obvious Netanyahu wants this genocidal war to continue indefinitely so that he can remain in power, avoid jail, and fulfill his racist, far-right cabinet's demands for the complete destruction of Gaza and the massacre of its people.


“It is long past time for President Biden to end our nation's complicitly in this 21st century genocide."

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is a grassroots civil rights and advocacy group. CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

