For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Patrick Davis
Biden Ignores Public Interest In Push For Record Methane Gas Exports and Fracking

Today the U.S. Department of Energy confirmed that the United States shattered another record of exporting fracked methane gas.

Tyson Slocum, the director of Public Citizen’s Energy Program, issued the following statement in response:

“The Biden Administration has thus far largely ignored the 85-year-old federal mandate that exports of methane gas to most nations can only occur if they are ‘consistent with the public interest.’

“The Biden administration has mismanaged its responsibility to balance methane gas exports with the requirement to protect the public interest. As a result, our record gas exports expose American households to higher energy prices and increased price volatility, poison Black and Brown communities who bear the brunt of LNG expansion on the U.S. Gulf Coast, and exacerbate the climate crisis. The exports also drive increased domestic fracking and promote fossil fuels that compete with renewable energy.

“The Biden administration must halt all export authorizations until it acknowledges the impact record exports have on worsening domestic energy security for vulnerable Americans and commits to respect the public interest mandate.”

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

