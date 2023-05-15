To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Food & Water Watch
Seth Gladstone - sgladstone@fwwatch.org

Advocacy Group Launches Dynamic Digital Resource Hub to Refute Dangerous Carbon Capture Hype

Today the national advocacy group Food & Water Watch launched a dynamic, web-based multimedia resource hub which fights the prevailing false narrative that carbon capture and storage (CCS) is (or could become) a legitimate solution to our climate crisis. Carbon Capture Scam, the digital web feature, combines a repository of hard-hitting original research with video storytelling and expert testimonials, fresh analysis and opinion, and pathways for audience engagement in the growing national campaign to halt the funding and development of CCS projects.

CCS refers to unproven technologies designed to trap and remove carbon emissions from smokestacks or the atmosphere itself. The concept is touted by the fossil fuel industry and many in both political parties as a means of mitigating the devastating climate impacts of oil and gas extraction and burning. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocated billions of dollars to develop and deploy carbon capture. The Inflation Reduction Act allocated billions more. And just last week the Environmental Protection Agency released power plant rules that encourage carbon capture.

Carbon Capture Scam incorporates dynamic digital narratives, infographics and multimedia content with links to research reports, news analysis and advocacy action opportunities in a one-stop web resource for a broad audience - including anyone interested in learning the basic truth about CCS.

“The fossil fuel industry has spent millions of dollars promoting carbon capture and policy makers at all levels have taken the bait, doling out billions of dollars to support its development. But CCS is a lifeline for the fossil fuel industry and a dangerous distraction from the pressing need to move off oil and gas,” said Food & Water Watch Executive Director Wenonah Hauter. “Our Carbon Capture Scam web hub exposes the industry lies behind CCS through detailed research, and gives people an opportunity to take action and fight back against CCS and for a truly clean, renewable energy future.”

Food & Water Watch mobilizes regular people to build political power to move bold and uncompromised solutions to the most pressing food, water, and climate problems of our time. We work to protect people's health, communities, and democracy from the growing destructive power of the most powerful economic interests.

