ACLU, ACLU of Minnesota Respond to DOJ Findings about Minneapolis Police Department

The Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division has found the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) engages in unconstitutional policing.
The two-year investigation by DOJ — prompted by the 2020 police murder of George Floyd — found:
The ACLU-MN has filed three lawsuits seeking to address several of the unconstitutional MPD practices referenced in the DOJ report. The ACLU-MN settled a $600,000 lawsuit that limits MPD from arresting and attacking demonstrators in lawful protests. A second lawsuit on behalf of journalists arrested and assaulted by law enforcement while covering the George Floyd and Daunte Wright protests was settled against Minnesota State Patrol, but continues against the city of Minneapolis and others. The third lawsuit for the Minnesota Coalition on Government Information that challenges MPD’s policy of hiding disciplinary action by calling it “coaching” is ongoing.
The ACLU and ACLU-MN hope the city will agree to include all of DOJ’s recommendations in the coming consent decree, including policies that limit use of force, identify and reduce racial disparities, increase transparency and accountability, respect the First Amendment, strengthen civilian oversight, and expand the use of behavioral health experts.
As the MPD police chief and Minneapolis mayor acknowledged in a press conference, the police abuses long preceded George Floyd’s murder — an ACLU report found similar problems a decade ago. The city, police department, and DOJ have reached an agreement to negotiate a consent decree, and the ACLU and ACLU-MN call on all agencies to fulfill their promise to include community input.
The following statements can be attributed as noted:
Deepinder Mayell, executive director of the ACLU of Minnesota:
“The findings of the DOJ’s investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department are troubling, and sadly not surprising. Minneapolis residents — especially Black and Indigenous people, and people with behavioral health disabilities — have long been victim to excessive force and discriminatory treatment at the hands of MPD. Police have treated the people and the First Amendment with blatant disrespect by assaulting protesters and journalists. We hope the coming consent decree finally helps create a community where all people are safe, and police follow the law.”
Yasmin Cader, deputy legal director and director of the ACLU’s Trone Center for Justice and Equality
“Every person deserves to be safe — and that includes being safe from police violence. Police violence isn’t limited to the more than 1,000 annual police killings, but also includes the daily violations people of color, low-income people, and people with disabilities face when they encounter police — violations which are rarely recorded or redressed.
“State and local authorities have a responsibility to change police cultures that breed violence. Minneapolis, while unique, is emblematic of national challenges related to policing and police violence. Ensuring that people are safe in their communities — including safe from police violence — requires robust investment in community safety solutions outside of policing while simultaneously holding police accountable to legal norms and the communities they serve.
“This can begin by establishing mechanisms inside and outside the police department that interrupt and prevent police violence, such as: civilian review boards with subpoena power; ensuring the harms from police violence are redressed, including compensation for those who are injured; and reducing reliance on police where armed responders are not needed. More importantly, ending police violence means empowering the impacted community to design accountability measures and define safety on their terms.
“As the DOJ enters negotiations for a consent decree, it is necessary that those closest to the harms of police violence are centered in the process.”
"Just like investments in roads, bridges, and broadband, investments in childcare are critical for families and the success of our entire economy," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Stressing "the need to rebuild a stronger, more robust, and more equitable childcare system," progressive U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Elizabeth Warren on Thursday reintroduced a bill to improve access to quality, affordable childcare—one of multiple childcare bills unveiled in Congress in recent days.
The Building Childcare for a Better Future Act would increase mandatory childcare funding for the Childcare Entitlement to States (CCES) program by $6.45 billion to $10 billion per year and boosts the share of CCES funds that go to Native American tribes and U.S. territories. The bill would also appropriate $5 billion in annual CCES grant funding to improve the childcare "workforce, supply, quality, and access in areas of particular need."
"Emergency funding helped many providers stay afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic, but clearly long-term funding is urgently needed," a summary of the proposed legislation states. "This bill addresses the childcare gap by providing new, permanent funding so that states, tribes, and territories have the critical resources they need to develop a childcare infrastructure that better serves all families."
According to data released this week by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, U.S. childcare costs have soared 220% since 1990 to an average of over $10,000 in 2021. That's about 10% of a couple's average income or 35% of a single parent's earnings. Around 1 in 6 Black and Latino children ages 5 and under lived with a relative who had to quit, change, or turn down a job due to childcare issues in 2021, according to the report.
\u201cThe inaccessibility of child care disproportionately affects women, single parents, families of color, immigrant families and those who live in poverty, experts say. https://t.co/DN5w3umDR5\u201d— Axios (@Axios) 1686863285
Wyden (D-Ore.), who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, said in a statement that "the childcare system is the backbone of the American economy, allowing working parents to do their jobs and provide for their families. Yet, right now, so many families don't have access to affordable, quality childcare and are forced to make impossible decisions."
"America can and should do better by prioritizing investments to make childcare more available and strengthen its workforce with better pay and more training opportunities," he added. "An investment in a more equitable childcare system is an investment in working families and the American economy. We can't afford to wait."
Warren (D-Mass.) asserted that "just like investments in roads, bridges, and broadband, investments in childcare are critical for families and the success of our entire economy."
"I have long said that childcare is infrastructure and the Building Childcare for a Better Future Act will help secure a strong, long-lasting federal investment in childcare to raise wages for workers and ensure affordable and accessible childcare for all," she added.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.)—who, along with Sens. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), co-sponsored the bill—said that "America's economy has roared back from the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic, but we're stymied by a broken childcare system that is keeping parents, especially moms, from joining the workforce."
"Our Building Childcare for a Better Future Act would strengthen our nation's childcare system by investing in permanent funding to better attract and retain top-notch early educators while lowering costs and increasing access for families," Whitehouse added.
The revived Building Childcare for a Better Future Act was unveiled a day after the bipartisan Expanding Childcare in Rural America (ECRA) Act of 2023 was introduced by Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Smith, Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), and several House lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.
The ECRA would direct the U.S. Department of Agriculture to "authorize and prioritize projects that address the availability, quality, and cost of childcare in agricultural and rural communities" through an array of programs and grants.
Earlier this year, Warren and other lawmakers introduced the Childcare for Every Community Act, under which around half of U.S. families would pay no more than $10 per day on childcare. According to May polling from Data for Progress, 4 in 5 U.S. voters support the measure.
\u201cWatch as Rachel from Seattle talks about a dilemma so many working parents face: whether to leave the workforce instead of struggling to afford child care.\n\nWe've got to pass my transformative child care bill, which would limit the typical family's child care costs to ~$10/day.\u201d— Senator Patty Murray (@Senator Patty Murray) 1686437880
Meanwhile, state legislatures have been moving in opposite directions on the childcare issue. For example, a Democrat-sponsored bill to boost quality, affordable childcare was passed by Maine's Senate this week, while Republicans in Ohio are seeking to strip hundreds of millions of dollars in childcare funding from the state's new two-year budget.
Last month, Sanders and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) warned in a report that the U.S. childcare system—already among the worst and least affordable across developed nations—could be "pushed closer to the brink of collapse" if Congress does not act before most of the $24 billion in emergency federal funding under the pandemic-era Childcare Stabilization Grant runs out on September 30.
After leaking the Pentagon Papers in 1971, the former military analyst joined the anti-Vietnam War and anti-nuclear movements.
Daniel Ellsberg, the military analyst-turned-peace activist who revealed that the U.S. government had been lying about its devastating war on Vietnam, died Friday, four months after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was 92.
Ellsberg (1931-2023) was best known as the whistleblower who leaked the Pentagon Papers to news outlets in 1971, exposing damning information about the Vietnam War that Washington had concealed from the American people and the world.
\u201cAt one point he said, if he were to have a gravestone, that he would say: "He became a part of the anti-Vietnam and anti-nuclear movement." By chance, my interview about him, for release this Father's Day weekend, was posted today. https://t.co/NoxgQzSXov\u201d— @RobertEllsberg (@@RobertEllsberg) 1686940607
Ellsberg became an outspoken anti-war campaigner who issued stark warnings about nuclear weapons and the detrimental impacts of the military-industrial complex.
He died at his home in California surrounded by family members, according to a social media post by his son Robert.
Progressives mourned the passing of Ellsberg.
Current Affairs editor Nathan Robinson called Ellsberg "a model of integrity and courage who exposed hideous crimes by the U.S. government in Vietnam and documented the insanity of U.S. nuclear war planning," adding, "We should all follow his example and heed his warnings."
"Huge loss for this country," journalist Mehdi Hasan said. "An inspiring, brave, and patriotic American. Rest in power, Dan, rest in power."
"RIP my friend," said social justice activist and actor John Cusack.
\u201cWhile he is best known as the whistleblower who gave the Pentagon Papers about the Vietnam War, Daniel Ellsberg went on for 52 years to expose other types of secrets\u2014 hidden truths about the psychology & culture of U.S. militarism.\n\nWe love you, Dan \ud83d\udc9a RIP https://t.co/HPhwa2CvJS\u201d— RootsAction (@RootsAction) 1686942660
"Today we lost a movement giant, a dear friend, and a hero," said CodePink. "Daniel Ellsberg, who faced decades in prison for telling the American people the truth about the Vietnam War, passed away from cancer. He was a peace activist until the very end. We love you, Dan."
In a 2019 interview, Ellsberg said, "My experience with the Pentagon Papers showed that an act of truth-telling, of exposing the realities about which the public had been misled, can indeed help end an unnecessary, deadly conflict."
"This example is a lesson applicable to both the nuclear and climate crises we face," he added. "When everything is at stake, it is worth risking one's life or sacrificing one's freedom in order to help bring about radical change."
\u201cWhat an incredible human being \u2014 an embodiment of principle and courage not just in how he lived, but in how he faced death. \n\nIt was an honor of a lifetime to call you a friend, Dan. We will all miss you so much. https://t.co/47MXor3Y7Z\u201d— Trevor Timm (@Trevor Timm) 1686943515
In a March essay he penned to announce his terminal cancer diagnosis, Ellsberg elaborated: "When I copied the Pentagon Papers in 1969, I had every reason to think I would be spending the rest of my life behind bars. It was a fate I would gladly have accepted if it meant hastening the end of the Vietnam War, unlikely as that seemed (and was). Yet in the end, that action—in ways I could not have foreseen, due to Nixon's illegal responses—did have an impact on shortening the war. In addition, thanks to Nixon's crimes, I was spared the imprisonment I expected, and I was able to spend the last 50 years with Patricia and my family, and with you, my friends."
"What's more, I was able to devote those years to doing everything I could think of to alert the world to the perils of nuclear war and wrongful interventions: lobbying, lecturing, writing, and joining with others in acts of protest and nonviolent resistance," he continued. "It is long past time—but not too late!—for the world's publics at last to challenge and resist the willed moral blindness of their past and current leaders."
"The largest labor mobilization in history begins today, supercharged by the excitement and enthusiasm of hundreds of thousands of union volunteers who will work tirelessly to reelect a president they know has our backs," said the AFL-CIO president.
On the eve of a Philadelphia rally hosted by labor leaders, the AFL-CIO and 17 unions on Friday endorsed Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for reelection in 2024.
During the 2020 campaign and since taking office, Biden has pledged "to be the most pro-union President leading the most pro-union administration in American history." He has won praise for various appointments—including Julie Su for labor secretary, which still lacks U.S. Senate approval—and actions to improve the lives of exploited workers.
Although Biden also has at times angered organized labor—particularly in December when he signed a congressional resolution preventing a nationwide rail strike as industry workers were fighting for paid sick leave—AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler still stressed Friday that "there's absolutely no question that Joe Biden is the most pro-union president in our lifetimes."
"From bringing manufacturing jobs home to America to protecting our pensions and making historic investments in infrastructure, clean energy, and education, we've never seen a president work so tirelessly to rebuild our economy from the bottom up and middle out," Shuler said. "We've never seen a president more forcefully advocate for workers' fundamental right to join a union."
"We've never seen a president more forcefully advocate for workers' fundamental right to join a union."
"Now, it's time to finish the job," she declared. "The largest labor mobilization in history begins today, supercharged by the excitement and enthusiasm of hundreds of thousands of union volunteers who will work tirelessly to reelect a president they know has our backs and will always fight for us."
Coming nearly 17 months before the 2024 election, Friday's announcement is the earliest presidential endorsement in history for the general board of the AFL-CIO—which represents 60 unions and more than 12.5 million workers.
Biden-Harris campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodríguez said that the president—also a former vice president, U.S. senator, and county council member—"has been an unwavering champion of the labor movement his entire career" and the "historic groundswell of support" from the AFL-CIO and unions is "an unprecedented show of solidarity and strength for our campaign."
"Joe Biden ran for president four years ago because he knows the way to grow the economy is to grow the middle class, and that starts with strong unions and labor representation," she continued. "With the early support from the labor movement, our campaign can tap into organized labor's incomparable organizing abilities, which allows us to reach deep into communities and talk to voters about the tens of thousands of good-paying union jobs created by President Biden's first-term agenda."
"These endorsements are personal to President Biden and Vice President Harris," added Chávez Rodríguez, the granddaughter of the late United Farm Workers leader César Chávez. "They are proud to be the most pro-labor administration in our country's history, and this campaign will honor that commitment by working to earn each and every vote come November 2024."
\u201cCWA endorses the re-election of @POTUS Joe Biden and @VP Kamala Harris.\n\nPresident Biden has been a true partner for CWA and the labor movement in the White House.\u201d— CWA (@CWA) 1686927351
Along with the AFL-CIO, unions individually endorsing the Biden-Harris campaign include the Actors' Equity Association; American Federation of Government Employees; American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME); American Federation of Teachers (AFT); Communications Workers of America; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers; International Union of Operating Engineers; International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental, and Reinforcing Iron Workers; Laborers' International Union of North America; and National Nurses United (NNU).
AFSCME similarly noted that "before Joe Biden was sworn in, the pandemic was raging, and our economy was in free fall. Politicians—including the former president—shook hands with frontline public service workers for the cameras, then stabbed them in the back when the cameras were off by doing nothing as essential workers were laid off because of budget shortfalls."
"As political extremists try to roll back all the progress we've made and take away fundamental freedoms," said Saunders, "Joe Biden will work with us to address the top issue for public service workers today: resolving the staffing crisis that is pushing millions of public service workers to exhaustion and leaving our communities unprepared for the next crisis."
\u201c.@JoeBiden has proven himself to be the most labor-friendly president in our lifetime. The results of our endorsement process show that he\u2019s the overwhelming choice of AFGE members. It\u2019s not hard to see why. https://t.co/28FXzRnmxM\u201d— AFGE (@AFGE) 1686929011
There is a crowded field for the 2024 Republican presidential primary but twice-impeached, twice-indicted former President Donald Trump—who just turned 77—is leading the polls, despite arguments that the U.S. Constitution bars him from ever holding elected office again for inciting the January 6, 2021 insurrection. On the Democratic side, the 80-year-old Biden incumbent faces a pair of longshot candidates: Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Biden's new labor endorsements were intentionally announced ahead of the Saturday event at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, which will be the president's first rally since confirming in April that he is seeking a second term.
Harris was in Philly on Tuesday to meet with leaders from the Service Employees International Union. The Philadelphia Inquirerreported that the vice president said during the event, "Joe Biden lives, breathes, and cares so deeply about the importance of strengthening and uplifting working people, through strengthening and uplifting labor unions."
Calling Biden and Harris "the most pro-labor, pro-public education leaders our country has seen in modern history," AFT president Randi Weingarten declared Friday that "this weekend, the entire labor movement is joining together in an unprecedented show of strength and support to harness the collective power of working people determined to move this country in the direction of freedom, justice, and opportunity for all."