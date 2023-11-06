500 Jewish New Yorkers take over Statue of Liberty demanding a ceasefire

The action comes as more than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by nearly a month of Israeli airstrikes, nearly 40% of them children. It follows an earlier attempt by Palestinian solidarity activists to block the boat, the MV Cape Orlando, from leaving the Port of Oakland on Friday.

"I'm here today to support the blocking of the genocide boat currently docked in Tacoma with the intention of loading and delivering military weapons to aid the Zionist occupation state of Israel in their genocide of the Palestinian people," Bissan Barghouti of Samidoun Seattle, a Palestinian rights advocacy group, said in a statement shared with Common Dreams.

"I'm here to add my voice to the infinite chorus of voices currently ringing across the entire world: We will not rest until Palestine is free, until all Palestinian prisoners are released from Zionist jails, until return, from the river to the sea," Barghouti continued.

Protesters arrived before light both on foot and in cars to block access to the port's Terminal 7, The Seattle Times reported. By 8:21 am local time, the number stood at around 1,000, a member of Students United for Palestinian Equity and Return at the University of Washington (SUPER-UW) told Common Dreams. There were two large pickets and several smaller ones, with around 20% of participants blocking traffic with their cars and another 80% marching on foot.

Participants came from organizations including SUPER-UW, Samidoun Seattle, Falastiniyat, Tacoma Democratic Socialists of America, Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC) Bay Area, and International League of People's Struggle Seattle-Tacoma, and chanted slogans like "Free, free Palestine," and "Not another nickle, not another dime, no more money for Israel's crimes."

The mobilization against MV Cape Orlando began in Oakland on Friday, where activists succeeded in keeping it in the port for nine hours, according to The Seattle Times. Demonstrators attempted to interfere with the vessel's mooring lines and climb onto its ladder, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a press release. Coast Guard workers said they removed three protesters from the ladder Friday afternoon.

The boat was then originally slated to dock in Tacoma Sunday afternoon, but its arrival was pushed to Monday morning, which organizes speculate was done to avoid protests.

As of late Monday morning, organizers said they had received word that one of the workers on the ship wanted to disembark in order not to be complicit with Israeli war crimes.

"Our protests from Oakland to Tacoma is making an impact and moving people!" AROC Bay Area wrote on social media.

The Tacoma Police Department said that traffic was blocked near the port as of 10:06 am PT, and that officers were on the scene to help direct traffic. Police remained behind a fence at the terminal, The News Tribune reported. The local paper reached out to the Department of Defense to confirm the cargo and destination of the ship, but a spokesperson declined to share that information.

Organizers were not sure how long the protest would last, but said they planned to remain at the port until it was confirmed that no weapons would be loaded onto the ship.