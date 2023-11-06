November, 06 2023, 03:23pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Jay Saper | jaysaper@gmail.com
500 Jewish New Yorkers take over Statue of Liberty demanding a ceasefire
500 Jewish New Yorkers and allies held sit-in at the iconic symbol of hope and freedom to call attention to the escalating death toll in Gaza and demand a ceasefire now
Five hundred Jewish Voice for Peace-New York City members and allies took over the Statue of Liberty on Monday calling for an immediate ceasefire. The protesters, who included the acclaimed artist Nan Goldin, actor Tavi Gevinson, and RuPaul's Drag Race winner Sasha Velour, as well as State Assembly Members Zohran Mamdani,staged the largest sit-in in Liberty Island history, unfurling banners from the iconic symbol of peace and freedom that read “Ceasefire Now” and “Let Gaza Live.”
“The famous words of our Jewish ancestor Emma Lazarus etched into this very monument compel us to take action supporting the Palestinians of Gaza yearning to breathe free,” said Jay Saper of Jewish Voice for Peace.
The protest occurred after a weekend of historic demonstrations that saw hundreds of thousands take to the streets around the globe to call for a ceasefire as the death toll in Gaza pushes past 10,000. The unprecedented surge in international outcry has led President Biden to caution Israel that it will become increasingly difficult for its military to continue to aggravate the humanitarian crisis.
“As long as the people of Gaza are screaming, we need to yell louder, no matter who attempts to silence us,” said acclaimed artist Nan Goldin.
Rabbis led those gathered on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty in songs, chants, and prayer. Those gathered wore T-shirts that read “Not in My Name,” which were seen around the world when Jewish protesters shut down Grand Central Terminal on Friday, October 27, calling for a ceasefire.
“My ancestors were greeted by the Statue of Liberty while escaping pogroms. While it is a symbol of refuge for my family, I am hauntingly aware that the US denied entry to Jewish refugees throughout the entirety of the Holocaust. From Ellis Island to Gaza, never again means never again — for anyone,” said Sarah Koshar of Jewish Voice for Peace.
In the last month, over 10,000 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have been killed. Every bomb dropped on Gaza threatens the lives of 2.2 million Palestinians blockaded in Gaza and 200 Israeli hostages.
While Congress approved a bill pledging $14.3 billion in additional military funding to Israel last Thursday, polling shows the majority of Americans want a ceasefire.
Jewish Voice for Peace is a national, grassroots organization inspired by Jewish tradition to work for a just and lasting peace according to principles of human rights, equality, and international law for all the people of Israel and Palestine. JVP has over 200,000 online supporters, over 70 chapters, a youth wing, a Rabbinic Council, an Artist Council, an Academic Advisory Council, and an Advisory Board made up of leading U.S. intellectuals and artists.(510) 465-1777
Hundreds Block So-Called 'Genocide Boat' Carrying Weapons to Israel at Tacoma Port
"I'm here to add my voice to the infinite chorus of voices currently ringing across the entire world," one demonstrator said. "We will not rest until Palestine is free."
Nov 06, 2023
Hundreds of protesters blocked the Port of Tacoma in Washington State on Monday morning to prevent workers with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union from loading weapons onto a ship believed the be headed to Israel.
The action comes as more than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by nearly a month of Israeli airstrikes, nearly 40% of them children. It follows an earlier attempt by Palestinian solidarity activists to block the boat, the MV Cape Orlando, from leaving the Port of Oakland on Friday.
"I'm here today to support the blocking of the genocide boat currently docked in Tacoma with the intention of loading and delivering military weapons to aid the Zionist occupation state of Israel in their genocide of the Palestinian people," Bissan Barghouti of Samidoun Seattle, a Palestinian rights advocacy group, said in a statement shared with Common Dreams.
"I'm here to add my voice to the infinite chorus of voices currently ringing across the entire world: We will not rest until Palestine is free, until all Palestinian prisoners are released from Zionist jails, until return, from the river to the sea," Barghouti continued.
Protesters arrived before light both on foot and in cars to block access to the port's Terminal 7, The Seattle Times reported. By 8:21 am local time, the number stood at around 1,000, a member of Students United for Palestinian Equity and Return at the University of Washington (SUPER-UW) told Common Dreams. There were two large pickets and several smaller ones, with around 20% of participants blocking traffic with their cars and another 80% marching on foot.
Participants came from organizations including SUPER-UW, Samidoun Seattle, Falastiniyat, Tacoma Democratic Socialists of America, Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC) Bay Area, and International League of People's Struggle Seattle-Tacoma, and chanted slogans like "Free, free Palestine," and "Not another nickle, not another dime, no more money for Israel's crimes."
The mobilization against MV Cape Orlando began in Oakland on Friday, where activists succeeded in keeping it in the port for nine hours, according to The Seattle Times. Demonstrators attempted to interfere with the vessel's mooring lines and climb onto its ladder, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a press release. Coast Guard workers said they removed three protesters from the ladder Friday afternoon.
The boat was then originally slated to dock in Tacoma Sunday afternoon, but its arrival was pushed to Monday morning, which organizes speculate was done to avoid protests.
As of late Monday morning, organizers said they had received word that one of the workers on the ship wanted to disembark in order not to be complicit with Israeli war crimes.
"Our protests from Oakland to Tacoma is making an impact and moving people!" AROC Bay Area wrote on social media.
The Tacoma Police Department said that traffic was blocked near the port as of 10:06 am PT, and that officers were on the scene to help direct traffic. Police remained behind a fence at the terminal, The News Tribune reported. The local paper reached out to the Department of Defense to confirm the cargo and destination of the ship, but a spokesperson declined to share that information.
Organizers were not sure how long the protest would last, but said they planned to remain at the port until it was confirmed that no weapons would be loaded onto the ship.
South Africa Joins Growing List of Countries Cutting Ties With Israel Over 'Genocide' in Gaza
"A genocide under the watch of the international community cannot be tolerated," said one government official in South Africa.
Nov 06, 2023
"The failure of the international community to hold Israel to account and... to stop the impunity and the genocidal acts that the Israeli government is doing to the Palestinian people will mean a total collapse of a multinational system," said Ntshavheni. "If... the United States does not stop the bombardment by Israel of the Palestinian territory, it will mean everybody will take matters in their own hands and do as they please."
In March, South African lawmakers voted to downgrade the status of Israel's embassy in Pretoria in response to its apartheid policies in Palestine and its illegal occupation.
Bolivia became the first country to sever diplomatic relations with Israel earlier this month, citing the government's "disproportionate" attacks on Gaza. Chile, Colombia, Turkey, and Jordan, where Queen Rania Al Abdullah has emerged as an outspoken critic of Israel's onslaught on American news channels, have also withdrawn their diplomats.
Naledi Pandor, minister of international relations in South Africa, said the government believes "the nature of response by Israel has become one of collective punishment," which is banned under international law.
In its latest show of solidarity with the Palestinian people, the government of South Africa on Monday announced it will withdraw all diplomatic staff from Israel over its objection to what one official called the Israeli military's "genocidal acts" against Gaza and the West Bank during its ongoing assault on the blockaded enclave.
All of South Africa's diplomats have been called back from Tel Aviv, said Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, a minister in the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who said last month that people in South Africa, where an official apartheid system was in place for more than four decades, "can relate to what is happening to Palestinians."
As the death toll in Gaza climbed over 10,000 and the number of children killed by Israel's bombardment surpassed 4,100, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told the press that the diplomatic mission was being recalled because "a genocide under the watch of the international community cannot be tolerated."
"The failure of the international community to hold Israel to account and... to stop the impunity and the genocidal acts that the Israeli government is doing to the Palestinian people will mean a total collapse of a multinational system," said Ntshavheni. "If... the United States does not stop the bombardment by Israel of the Palestinian territory, it will mean everybody will take matters in their own hands and do as they please."
The minister particularly expressed concern over comments made on Sunday by Amichay Eliyahu, the minister of heritage for Israel's Jewish Power party, in which he said dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza—home to more than 2 million people, about half of whom are children, is "one way" to neutralize the threat of Hamas, which killed more than 1,400 Israelis and took more than 200 people hostage on October 7. Eliyahu was suspended from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government on Sunday.
Ntshavheni also rebuked comments made by Eliav Belotserkovsky, the Israeli ambassador to South Africa, who made "disparaging remarks" about South Africans who have marched and protested against the bombardment of Gaza, including hundreds of people who marched in Cape Town last week and assembled outside the U.S. Consulate in Johannesburg in October.
Supporters of Palestinians have called for Belotserkovsky to be expelled from the country in recent days.
Ntshavheni said South Africa's department of international relations is taking "the necessary measures within the diplomatic channels and protocols" to hold Belotserkovsky to account.
In March, South African lawmakers voted to downgrade the status of Israel's embassy in Pretoria in response to its apartheid policies in Palestine and its illegal occupation.
Bolivia became the first country to sever diplomatic relations with Israel earlier this month, citing the government's "disproportionate" attacks on Gaza. Chile, Colombia, Turkey, and Jordan, where Queen Rania Al Abdullah has emerged as an outspoken critic of Israel's onslaught on American news channels, have also withdrawn their diplomats.
Countries that have continued to back Israel, said former member of British Parliament Chris Williamson, "should be indicted for their collaboration in war crimes."
Naledi Pandor, minister of international relations in South Africa, said the government believes "the nature of response by Israel has become one of collective punishment," which is banned under international law.
"We need to have this engagement with our officials," said Pandor, "because we are extremely concerned at the continued killing of children and innocent civilians in the Palestinian territory."
Predatory Payday Loan Industry Showers GOP Lawmakers With Cash as CFPB Ruling Looms
"If the Supreme Court doesn't do the industry's bidding by weakening the CFPB, predatory lenders are counting on their MAGA Majority friends to finish the job," said the watchdog group behind a new analysis.
Nov 06, 2023
The payday lending industry has donated tens of thousands of dollars to congressional Republicans who backed a lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding structure, a step that would give corporate-friendly GOP lawmakers an opening to gut the agency they've been targeting since its creation.
A new report by the watchdog group Accountable.US—shared exclusively with Common Dreams—shows that the predatory payday loan industry gave at least $82,500 to the campaigns of Republican lawmakers who signed an amicus brief supporting the challenge to the CFPB, whose funding comes from the Federal Reserve system rather than annual congressional appropriations.
At least five Republicans—including Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee—received a total of $23,400 in campaign contributions from board members of the Community Financial Services Association of America (CFSA) after they signed onto the amicus brief.
The CFSA is an industry trade group that brought the suit against the CFPB, challenging an agency rule targeting the abusive practices of payday lenders. The case has been described as an existential threat to the consumer agency and a potential disaster for the U.S. economy.
A previous analysis by Accountable.US found that CFSA member companies "have histories of criminal behavior or involvement in corruption and ethics scandals, including racketeering convictions, Ponzi scheme payouts, and payments to disgraced politicians."
Rep. Bill Posey (R-Fla.) received $7,500 in campaign donations from the owners of the payday lending company Amscot Financial, a CFSA member, less than two weeks after he backed the amicus brief, which echoes the industry's widely disputed claim that the CFPB's funding structure is unconstitutional. Amscot was charged in the late 1990s with fraud and racketeering, and the company's CEO, Ian MacKechnie, is banned for life from selling insurance in Florida.
"Predatory lenders, including convicted criminals, are greasing the palms of Republicans in Congress who endorsed their legal scheme for gutting the nation's top consumer advocate," said Liz Zelnick, director of the Economic Security and Corporate Power Program at Accountable.US. "It's all part of the plan for payday lenders notorious for trapping families in debt with triple-digit interest rates."
Accountable.US identified 27 Republican supporters of the CFPB challenge who received donations from the payday lending industry following their support for the amicus brief. Eleven of the GOP lawmakers, including Reps. Blaine Luetkemeyer (Mo.) and Bill Huizenga (Mich.), are members of the House Financial Services Committee.
Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), one of six GOP senators named in the Accountable.US report, got $6,600 in donations from Michael Lynn Hodges, the chairman of Advance Financial, after backing the amicus brief.
In 2019, consumer watchdogs obtained audio of Hodges bragging about how campaign donations bought the payday lending industry access to the Trump White House.
"Since the CFPB's inception, the financial industry and their lackeys in Congress have tried to shut it down all because it's an agency that puts consumers before corporations."
The conservative-dominated U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in CFPB v. CFSA last month, and the justices "appeared highly skeptical that Congress improperly funded the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau by tethering its budget to the Federal Reserve," the American Bankerreported at the time.
But the legal uncertainty generated by the case has benefited payday lenders, which profit by offering sky-high-interest loans to struggling Americans.
As The Washington Postreported late last month, payday lenders "have blocked at least five federal investigations into their business practices since the start of last year, part of a broad and aggressive campaign by payday lenders to neuter or eliminate their chief watchdog agency in Washington."
"Some companies have successfully cited the pending Supreme Court decision to slow ongoing CFPB investigations or fight off the agency's recent punishments," the Post found after reviewing court filings. "Top lending executives, meanwhile, have donated generously this year to Republican lawmakers and presidential candidates who previously signaled they could restrain, if not eliminate, the bureau."
Even if the Supreme Court rejects the CFSA's challenge and upholds the CFPB's funding structure—which insulates it from annual political fights over government spending—Republicans who have been hostile to the agency since its establishment in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis are unlikely to stop trying to gut its ability to pursue relief for consumers and impose penalties on lawbreaking corporations.
Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.)—who helped lead the anti-CFPB amicus brief—introduced legislation in March that would make the agency's funding subject to the yearly congressional appropriations process, setting the stage for budget cuts. The legislation is just one of the slew of bills Republicans have introduced in their campaign against the CFPB, which has delivered $19 billion in relief to consumers since its creation in 2011.
"If the Supreme Court doesn't do the industry's bidding by weakening the CFPB, predatory lenders are counting on their MAGA Majority friends to finish the job of rolling back consumer protections for millions of Americans," said Zelnick. "Since the CFPB's inception, the financial industry and their lackeys in Congress have tried to shut it down all because it's an agency that puts consumers before corporations."
