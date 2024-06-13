June, 13 2024, 09:26am EDT
For Immediate Release
30+ civil rights organizations call on FTC Chair Khan to put privacy protections in place before she runs out of time
Today, over 30 organizations advocating for racial justice, privacy, and civil rights released a letter urging the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan and Commissioners to finally put policies in place to regulate commercial surveillance and data collection. Signers of the letter include Fight for the Future, Demand Progress Education Fund, Center on Race and Digital Justice, Athena Coalition, Free Press, MediaJustice, and Consumer Federation of America.Frustrated with the lack of action since the agency announced an Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM) on these issues in 2022, the organizations implore the FTC to immediately take the next step and put forth the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Commercial Surveillance and Data Security (NPRM) before the current term expires in six months.
“The volume, scope, and variety of sensitive information being collected and exploited has increased. It's become more common for corporations to surveil individuals that they don't have a commercial relationship with. Amazon’s Ring surveillance devices collect biometric data from bystanders going about their daily lives. Meta tracks individuals as they browse the web regardless of whether they have an account, collecting and sharing detailed information with its Facebook platform,” the organizations say in the letter.The letter highlights the exploitation of sensitive personal information, the ability to monitor and track ones’ location, the disproportionate threats faced by communities of color, and the impacts of ‘unfair and deceptive’ surveillance and data collection on data security. It goes on to say that, given the harms, it’s incumbent on the FTC to move forward with putting forth policies that protect everyone: “ultimately, any rulemaking must ensure that people––regardless of race, immigration status, gender, sexual orientation, workplace, or income––retain total and not illusory control of their personal data and cannot be pressured by personal circumstance or lack of accessible alternatives to give that control away.”
Click here to read the full letter.
The complete the list of organizations signed on to the letter: Fight for the Future, Access Now, Advocacy For Principled Action In Government, Aspiration, Athena Coalition, Center on Race and Digital Justice, Constitutional Alliance, Consumer Federation of America, Demand Progress Education Fund, For the Many, Free Press, Generation Justice, Institute for Local Self-Reliance, Just Futures Law, Line Break Media, May First Movement Technology, Media Alliance, MediaJustice, Oakland Privacy, Open Markets Institute, Organization for Identity and Cultural Development (OICD.net), PDX Privacy, Presente.org, Privacy Rights Clearinghouse, Project On Government Oversight, Restore The Fourth, RootsAction.org, Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, The Civil Liberties Defense Center, The Greenlining Institute, WA People's Privacy, Woodhull Freedom Foundation, and Yale Privacy Lab.
Fight for the Future issued the following statement. Please attribute it to the Director of Fight for the Future, Evan Greer (she/her/they): “We’ve been waiting two years for the FTC to make good on its commitment to protect against harmful surveillance and data corporate practices—yet nothing has been done. We can’t keep waiting, we’re running out of time with roughly six months left in the current term. If the FTC plans to follow through with putting direly needed privacy protections in place to shield everyday people from the overreaches of Big Tech, Chair Khan and the Commissioners need to take immediate action. We’ve waited way too long for the FTC to prioritize our basic human right to privacy and safety in our digital lives. It needs to act now, while it still can.”
Oxfam Joins Case Calling on High Court to Stop UK Arms Sales to Israel
"As long as Israel is killing Palestinian civilians in apparent contravention of international law, the U.K. government has a responsibility to stop selling it arms."
Jun 13, 2024
News
As government data showed the British government has approved more than 100 arms licenses for Israel since it began bombarding Gaza in October, the humanitarian group Oxfam on Thursday joined a legal case demanding the U.K. High Court intervene in the country's continued weapons sales in the interest of protecting Palestinian civilians.
Oxfam said the court "has been presented with evidence that Israel is not complying with the legal obligations that apply during armed conflict." Human rights experts have said for months that Israel is blocking crucial humanitarian aid and failing to take steps to protect civilians, as in its recent attacks on encampments in Rafah and at Nuseirat refugee camp, where at least 274 Palestinians were killed in the Israel Defense Forces' operation to rescue four Israeli hostages.
Oxfam joined Palestinian human rights group Al-Haq and U.K.-based Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) in calling on the High Court to order the Secretary of State for Business and Trade to suspend all licenses of weapons and military equipment for Israel, and to stop granting new licenses.
At a Royal Courts of Justice hearing on Thursday, Oxfam was granted permission to act as an intervener and provide a witness statement outlining the conditions the group has seen in Gaza since October.
"Gaza is fast becoming completely uninhabitable," said Halima Begum, chief executive of Oxfam Great Britain. "More than 37,000 people have been killed and a further 84,000 have been wounded, the majority children. At least 500,000 Palestinians in Gaza are facing famine and children are dying of starvation. As long as Israel is killing Palestinian civilians in apparent contravention of international law, the U.K. government has a responsibility to stop selling it arms."
Begum called on the U.K. to use "all the diplomatic leverage it has to push for an immediate and lasting cease-fire."
Oxfam joined the legal case days after the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution endorsing a U.S.-backed cease-fire proposal. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday accused Hamas of holding up the cease-fire deal by proposing more amendments to the agreement, while Hamas said it had only proposed counter-revisions to changes made by Israeli officials.
Meanwhile, Israeli attacks continued in Rafah, Gaza City, and other parts of the enclave.
"Morally, the U.K. should not be fueling this onslaught by selling Israel more weapons," said Begum. "It is vital that the bombardment of Gaza ends, so that Oxfam and our fellow humanitarian agencies can safely deliver life-saving aid to civilians on the scale that is so urgently required."
On Tuesday, after the government released new figures regarding U.K. arms sales to Israel, Begum said the British government is engaging in "a remarkable feat of intellectual compromise" as it claims to support peace efforts in Gaza "while facilitating the supply of even greater flows of weapons to one of the belligerents."
"It is a comprehensive failure in the U.K.'s moral leadership and the values of humanity for which this country is still known on the global stage that the government has granted more than 100 new licenses for arms sales to Israel," said Begum. "This has occurred in the unequivocal knowledge that tens of thousands of innocent Palestinian children and their parents are being killed by Israel's prosecution of the war in Gaza."
"Despite the breathtaking scale and brutality of Israel's war crimes in Gaza, the U.K. has given the green light to huge shipments of weapons to the country, including components for military aircraft and guns," said Bierley. "The leaders of many countries, including Canada, the Netherlands, and Spain, have taken steps to [halt arms sales], but the British government has opted instead for complicity in war crimes. We must not accept this as normal."
Trump's $48 Billion Tax Cut for Big Corporations Would Exceed Size of K-12 Budget
The 100 largest U.S. corporations would receive an annual tax cut of $48 billion under the GOP frontrunner's plan, according to a new analysis.
Jun 13, 2024
News
As former President Donald Trump prepared to meet with top corporate CEOs on Thursday, an analysis estimates that the GOP frontrunner's proposed giveaway to the nation's most profitable corporations would exceed the size of the federal K-12 budget for the current fiscal year.
Conducted by Brendan Duke and Will Ragland of the Center for American Progress Action Fund (CAPAF), the analysis shows that cutting the corporate tax rate from 21% to 15%—as Trump and his advisers have proposed—would give the largest 100 U.S. companies an annual tax cut of $48 billion.
Those companies—including tech behemoths such as Microsoft, Apple, and Alphabet—collectively reported $1.1 trillion in profits in their most recent annual reports.
For 10 of the largest U.S. corporations—including JPMorgan Chase, whose CEO will be in attendance at a private meeting with the former president on Thursday—Trump's tax plan would deliver a $23.3 billion handout, according to the new analysis.
"This nearly $25 billion in annual tax cuts for just 10 corporations is more than double what the federal government spends on cancer and Alzheimer's research combined," Duke and Ragland noted.
NEW: Trump world's proposed corporate income tax cuts would give the largest 100 US companies alone a nearly $50 billion tax break.
That's larger than the US Department of Education's K-12 education budget.
from @Brendan_Duke and me. https://t.co/p6xzv5Gy8I pic.twitter.com/n9l533hNGB
— Will Ragland (@citizenwillis) June 12, 2024
During his first year in office in 2017, Trump signed into law a tax measure that slashed the corporate rate from 35% to 21% and delivered huge gains to wealthy individuals while doing little for workers. Major companies spent their windfalls from the law on stock buybacks, increased dividends for investors, and executive bonuses rather than worker wages or other business-related investments.
Earlier this year, The Washington Postreported that "Trump has told allies that he is keenly interested in cutting corporate tax rates again," and congressional Republicans are eager to pursue another round of tax giveaways should they win control of the Senate and the White House in November.
Several CEOs whose companies would benefit substantially from another corporate tax cut are expected to join Trump at a closed-door Business Roundtable meeting in Washington, D.C.
"Cutting the corporate tax rate from 21% to 15% would cost roughly $1 trillion over 10 years based on Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) and U.S. Treasury estimates," Duke and Ragland observed. "The benefits of this tax cut will accrue to a handful of large corporations: Even though roughly 500,000 companies pay corporate taxes, just 350 paid 70% of the entire corporate tax collected in 2019."
Lindsey Graham Blocks Democrats' Attempt to Pass Supreme Court Ethics Bill
"Senate Republicans just showed how out of touch they are with what most Americans want—a Supreme Court free of corruption."
Jun 13, 2024
News
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham on Wednesday blocked an attempt by Senate Democrats to pass Supreme Court reform legislation by unanimous consent, thwarting efforts to establish a binding ethics code for the nation's top court as two of its right-wing justices come under fire for taking billionaire-funded luxury vacations and flying flags associated with the January 6 insurrection.
The Democratic legislation—titled the the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency (SCERT) Act—advanced out of the Senate Judiciary Committee nearly a year ago without any GOP support. The bill would give the high court 180 days to adopt a binding code of ethics and establish new recusal requirements surrounding justices' acceptance of gifts.
"Both Justice Thomas and Justice Alito have failed to disclose gifts they have accepted—in clear violation of financial disclosure requirements under federal law."
The chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), spearheaded Democrats' attempt Wednesday to pass the SCERT Act by unanimous consent, process under which just one objection is enough to block legislation. Given Democrats' narrow control of the Senate and the continued existence of the legislative filibuster, the bill almost certainly would have failed had it gone to a full vote.
"For more than a year, the Supreme Court has been embroiled in an ethical crisis of its own design," Durbin said in a floor speech Wednesday. "Story after story about ethical misconduct by sitting Supreme Court justices has led the news for months. For decades, however, Justice Clarence Thomas has accepted lavish gifts and luxury trips from a gaggle of fawning billionaires. The total dollar value of these gifts is in the millions. One Supreme Court justice—millions of dollars worth of gifts."
"Justice [Samuel] Alito, as well, went on a luxury fishing trip that should have cost him over $100,000—but it didn't cost him a dime, because the trip was funded by a billionaire and organized by rightwing kingpin Leonard Leo. Both Justice Thomas and Justice Alito have failed to disclose gifts they have accepted—in clear violation of financial disclosure requirements under federal law. But it isn't only this shameless conduct that has cast a dark shadow over the court. Time and again, these justices' actions have cast doubt on their impartiality in cases before the court."
Graham's obstruction of the ethics bill came as the Supreme Court is weighing a slew of high-stakes cases, including one on whether former President Donald Trump is immune from criminal prosecution.
Thomas, whose wife supported efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, and Alito, who blamed his wife for flying pro-insurrection flags at two of their homes, have both rejected calls to recuse themselves from the case.
"The Supreme Court clearly can't and won't police itself," Christina Harvey, executive director of Stand Up America, said in a statement Wednesday. "Time and again, the right-wing majority on the court has shown that it is unwilling to abide by basic rules of ethics. Passing the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency Actwas an opportunity to guarantee basic ethics standards and restore some trust in the highest court in our country."
"Eighty percent of voters want Congress to pass a binding code of ethics for the Supreme Court," Harvey added. "Senate Republicans just showed how out of touch they are with what most Americans want—a Supreme Court free of corruption—when they refused to hold our Supreme Court justices accountable to the same ethical standards that apply to members of Congress and public servants across the country."
