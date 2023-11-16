November, 16 2023, 10:24am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Sarah Harris, press@standupamerica.com
Alexa Barrett, alexa@takebackthecourt.today
Emily Phelps, press@indivisible.org
14 National Organizations: Senate Judiciary Committee Must Move Forward With Subpoenas for Harlan Crow and Leonard Leo
Fourteen national organizations issued a joint statement urging Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin and Judiciary Democrats to move forward with plans to subpoena Harlan Crow and Leonard Leo. The group includes Stand Up America, Indivisible, End Citizens United//Let America Vote Action Fund, Take Back the Court Action Fund, Demand Justice, Demos, People Power United, Alliance for Justice, People’s Parity Project, Freedom From Religion Foundation, The Workers Circle, American Humanist Association, Enough of Gun Violence, and P Street.
“The Supreme Court’s authority rests on the trust of the American people. The justices have shattered that trust. Report after report has shined a light on billionaire benefactors lavishing gifts and vacations on Supreme Court justices, all while trying to hide their corruption from the American people.
“We must learn the full scope of these hidden efforts to improperly influence the Supreme Court and the extent of Justices Thomas’ and Alito’s ethical wrongdoings. The Supreme Court’s new ‘code of conduct,’ which lacks an enforcement mechanism and was described by the Court itself as ‘not new,’ only underscores the need for a thorough investigation and accounting of corruption on the high court.
“We encourage Chair Durbin and Judiciary Democrats to continue their efforts to subpoena Harlan Crow and Leonard Leo, to shed light on any potential corruption on our nation’s highest court, and we encourage the full Senate to pass a binding, enforceable code of ethics for all Supreme Court justices.”
Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.
LATEST NEWS
Biden Refuses to Provide Proof of Hamas Base at Gaza Hospital
Neither Israel nor the U.S. have put forth concrete evidence that Hamas set up its headquarters under al-Shifa, Gaza's largest medical facility.
Nov 16, 2023
News
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday repeated the Israeli government's claim that Hamas located its headquarters under Gaza's largest hospital but refused to provide any evidence when pressed by a reporter amid Israel's raid of the facility, which drew international alarm and condemnation.
During a press conference in California, Biden said that "you have a circumstance where the first war crime is being committed by Hamas by having their headquarters, their military hidden under a hospital."
"And that's a fact," the president added. "That's what's happened."
But at the end of the press conference, Biden declined when asked to detail the evidence the U.S. has seen showing that Hamas has a command center beneath al-Shifa, which is been under assault by Israeli forces for weeks.
"No, I can't tell you," Biden replied. "I won't tell you."
Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, wrote in response to Biden's remarks that "a U.S. official tells me that the 'U.S. intel' is simply based on what Israel has provided, i.e. ISRAELI intel."
"This may be why a dissent cable accused Biden of misleading the American public," Parsi added, referring to an internal memo signed by dozens of U.S. foreign service officials.
Gaza health officials have repeatedly denied that Hamas has a command center inside or beneath al-Shifa, where thousands of patients, medical workers, and displaced people remain. Israel has used the claim to justify its attacks on the hospitals, which human rights groups have called a war crime.
Following its initial raid on Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released photos and video footage purporting to show Hamas weapons and combat equipment at al-Shifa, but Israel has yet to provide any evidence of a secret Hamas base or tunnels under the hospital.
As The Washington Postreported, Israel said "no further evidence of Hamas activities in the hospital was scheduled to be made public for now" following the Wednesday release of the photos and video footage.
"Israel had hoped the controversial raid would turn up firm evidence of substantial militant activity in al-Shifa, a European diplomat told the Post on Thursday," the newspaper added. "But the absence of clear proof to date has already led Western allies, including the United States, to increase pressure on Israel to accept a pause in fighting, said the diplomat."
On Thursday, Israeli troops raided al-Shifa from the south, according toAl Jazeera, destroying a wall and interrogating the hospital's workers.
Mohammed Zaqout, the director-general of Gaza's hospitals, told Al Jazeera that "there is no member of Hamas in al-Shifa Hospital."
"There is no military activity in al-Shifa," Zaqout added. "All that happened is around the hospital but inside the hospital, all of the people are civilians."
An IDF spokesperson claimed Wednesday that Hamas "knew we were coming" and "tried to hide evidence of their war crimes," but analysts have expressed growing skepticism about the government's insistence that Hamas used al-Shifa as a major command center.
"Did 200 Hamas forces, who IDF intelligence claims were present at Shifa Hospital after Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, vanish out of thin air?" Yonah Jeremy Bob, the Jerusalem Post's senior military correspondent, asked Wednesday.
"All of the following could change radically if the IDF finds a larger smoking gun overnight Wednesday or on Thursday, but at press time, the IDF had presented a much weaker case to the world about Hamas' presence at the hospital than expected," he added. "The IDF announced zero arrests and even foreign media only mentioned two arrests, with five Hamas terrorists being killed just outside the hospital, but none inside—not even a single gunfight."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Police Assault Protesters Demanding Gaza Cease-Fire at DNC HQ
"With every passing minute that President Biden and the Democratic Party refuse to heed the calls of their voters and demand a cease-fire, more Palestinians in Gaza are being killed by Israeli airstrikes."
Nov 16, 2023
News
A
Semafor reporter who was at the protest refuted claims from some lawmakers—including Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman (Calif.) and Republican Sen. Marco Rubio (Fla.)—that demonstrators tried to "storm" DNC headquarters.
The Capitol Police
wrote in a social media post that six officers "were treated for injuries—ranging from minor cuts to being pepper sprayed to being punched."
Just a
small fraction of Congress has called for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip even as support for a negotiated end to the bloodshed nears 70% among the U.S. public. President Joe Biden has repeatedly dismissed calls for a cease-fire, breaking with an overwhelming majority of Democratic voters and a growing number of lawmakers in his party.
U.S. Capitol Police used pellet guns and pepper spray late Wednesday to break up an interfaith protest calling for a cease-fire in Gaza as top Democratic lawmakers gathered for a candidate event inside the headquarters of the party's national committee.
Organizers of the protest said that shortly after demonstrators locked arms and obstructed the entrance to the Democratic National Committee building, police—including some in riot gear—rushed them without warning and used "brute force" to remove activists from the area.
At least 100 demonstrators were injured during the police response, including one person who was pushed over railing onto their head, Sumaya Awad, a member of the New York City Democratic Socialists of America (NYC-DSA), toldThe Washington Post.
"The Democratic Party just showed exactly how it feels about its voters," Awad said in a statement. "The Israeli military just stormed a hospital in Gaza, airstrikes have killed over 4,500 children, and water is running out. Over 80% of Democratic voters are demanding a cease-fire and brought that message of peace to party leadership, who responded by unleashing an incredibly violent police attack on them."
Jewish Voice for Peace Action and IfNotNow, groups that helped organize the demonstration along with DSA, echoed that account and criticized media outlets for uncritically reporting a Capitol Police statement accusing activists of "violently protesting."
Beth Miller, political director of Jewish Voice for Peace Action, said in a statement late Wednesday that "with every passing minute that President Biden and the Democratic Party refuse to heed the calls of their voters and demand a cease-fire, more Palestinians in Gaza are being killed by Israeli airstrikes and siege."
"Tonight, hundreds of peaceful anti-war activists came to the DNC to call for an end to bombs and violence in order to save Palestinian and Israeli lives. They were met with brutal assaults by the police," Miller added. "The Democrats need to decide: will they stand on the side of peace and justice, or will they continue to support war and genocide?"
Keep ReadingShow Less
'Not Enough': UN Security Council Urges Humanitarian Pauses in Gaza
"The unacceptably jumbled and sluggish process finally led to the adoption of a text that does not come close to reflecting the severity of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza," said Doctors Without Borders' leader.
Nov 15, 2023
News
This is the first Gaza-related resolution to get through the Security Council since a Hamas-led attack on October 7 in which around 1,200 Israelis were killed and another 240 were taken hostage. Since then, Israeli forces have killed over 11,000 Palestinians, wounded thousands more, devastated civilian infrastructure, and displaced about 70% of the strip's 2.3 million population.
Doctors Without Borders on Wednesday evening called out the inadequacy of the United Nations Security Council's newly approved resolution on Gaza, which advocates for "urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors" several weeks into Israel's bombardment and ground operations.
"A population, in its entirety, has been besieged and deprived of the basic means to survive, including access to lifesaving medical care. All while council members deliberated," declared Dr. Christos Christou, international president of the group, also known as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).
"The unacceptably jumbled and sluggish process finally led to the adoption of a text that does not come close to reflecting the severity of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza," Christou continued. "Today's resolution fails to acknowledge just how necessary a sustained cessation of hostilities is to save lives and to enable humanitarian assistance. Humanitarian pauses, extended though they may be, are not enough."
MSF—which has been working to provide medical care in the besieged enclave—is demanding "the immediate implementation of a sustained cessation of hostilities that ensures the safety and security of civilians, patients, and humanitarian and medical staff across the Gaza Strip."
This is the first Gaza-related resolution to get through the Security Council since a Hamas-led attack on October 7 in which around 1,200 Israelis were killed and another 240 were taken hostage. Since then, Israeli forces have killed over 11,000 Palestinians, wounded thousands more, devastated civilian infrastructure, and displaced about 70% of the strip's 2.3 million population.
The resolution, which also "calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups, especially children," passed 12-0 with three abstentions—from Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
The Associated Pressreported that the U.K. and U.S. abstained because the resolution didn't condemn Hamas' initial attack while Russia did so because of its failure to demand a humanitarian cease-fire. Those three nations, along with China and France, have veto power, which the U.S. used on an earlier resolution calling for "humanitarian pauses."
Israel gets nearly $4 billion in annual military assistance from the United States and U.S. President Joe Biden has requested another $14.3 billion in response to the what critics and experts are describing as Israel's "genocidal" war on Gaza.
Human Rights Watch U.N. director Louis Charbonneau said Wednesday night, "That the U.S. finally stopped paralyzing the Security Council on Israel and Palestine so this resolution on the plight of children in Gaza could move forward should be a wake-up call to Israeli authorities that global concern, even among its allies, is strong."
According toU.N. News, Riyad Mansour, permanent observer for the state of Palestine, told the Security Council that it "should have heeded the call by the U.N. and every humanitarian organization on Earth calling for a humanitarian cease-fire."
Referencing a resolution passed late last month, he added that the council "should have at least echoed the call of the General Assembly for an immediate, durable, and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities."
"It is a failure of humanity of terrifying magnitude," Mansour said of current conditions in Gaza. "But for now, the urgency is to save lives. Stop the killing, stop the forced displacement, allow humanitarian aid in and ensure humanitarian access, protect civilians and civilian infrastructure."
"This madness must be brought to an end," he asserted. "It is time for peace."
Keep ReadingShow Less
