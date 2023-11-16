To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Stand Up America
Contact:

Sarah Harris, press@standupamerica.com

Alexa Barrett, alexa@takebackthecourt.today

Emily Phelps, press@indivisible.org

14 National Organizations: Senate Judiciary Committee Must Move Forward With Subpoenas for Harlan Crow and Leonard Leo

Fourteen national organizations issued a joint statement urging Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin and Judiciary Democrats to move forward with plans to subpoena Harlan Crow and Leonard Leo. The group includes Stand Up America, Indivisible, End Citizens United//Let America Vote Action Fund, Take Back the Court Action Fund, Demand Justice, Demos, People Power United, Alliance for Justice, People’s Parity Project, Freedom From Religion Foundation, The Workers Circle, American Humanist Association, Enough of Gun Violence, and P Street.

“The Supreme Court’s authority rests on the trust of the American people. The justices have shattered that trust. Report after report has shined a light on billionaire benefactors lavishing gifts and vacations on Supreme Court justices, all while trying to hide their corruption from the American people.

“We must learn the full scope of these hidden efforts to improperly influence the Supreme Court and the extent of Justices Thomas’ and Alito’s ethical wrongdoings. The Supreme Court’s new ‘code of conduct,’ which lacks an enforcement mechanism and was described by the Court itself as ‘not new,’ only underscores the need for a thorough investigation and accounting of corruption on the high court.

“We encourage Chair Durbin and Judiciary Democrats to continue their efforts to subpoena Harlan Crow and Leonard Leo, to shed light on any potential corruption on our nation’s highest court, and we encourage the full Senate to pass a binding, enforceable code of ethics for all Supreme Court justices.”

Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.

www.StandUpAmerica.com
Press PageAction Page