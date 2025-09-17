Minnesota's Xp Lee Wins Special Election to Fill Seat of Assassinated Democrat Melissa Hortman

Democrat Xp Lee was elected to the US House of Representatives in a special election in Minnesota on Tuesday, filling the seat left vacant after former state House Rep. Melissa Hortman—alongside her husband, Mark—were the victims of a politically-motivated murder in June.

Lee, a state employee and union member who previously served on the Brooklyn Park City Council, beat Republican nominee Ruth Bittner, a local real estate agent who had never held public office before, in a district that has long favored Democrats and which Hortman held for two decades.

In a statement, Lee acknowledged Hortman as he solemnly referenced the political violence that led to the special election.

“I have never lost sight of the situation that brought us to this moment, and I will work hard every day to carry forward Speaker Melissa Hortman’s legacy,” Lee said. “We did our best to make her proud: knocking on doors daily, making phone calls, and texting every neighbor we could.”

"Now the real work begins," Lee said in a separate statement on Facebook. "Together, we will focus on delivering results—making sure families in Brooklyn Park, Champlin, and Coon Rapids have access to good schools, affordable healthcare, safe neighborhoods, and strong economic opportunities."

The assassination of Hortman, a Democrat, shocked the state and the nation. In the early morning of June 14, an individual posing as a law enforcement officer came to the Hortmans' house and shot both Hortman and her husband. Vance Boelter, 57, faces both federal and state murder charges for the killing of the Hortmans as well as the attempted murder and other charges for a similar attack on the same day against Minnesota State Sen. John Hofmman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette. Both John and Yvette Hoffman were shot, but survived, and the assailant also targeted their daughter, Hope Hoffman.

"I offer a heartfelt congratulations to Xp Lee on his victory in tonight’s special election," said Democratic National Committee chairman Ken Martin in a statement following the win.

"Xp's commitment to expanding access to education, affordable health care, and good-paying jobs honors the legacy of our dear friend, Speaker Emeritus Melissa Hortman," Martin added. "Across Minnesota, our hearts are still broken by the horrific assassination that stole Melissa and her husband Mark. Political violence is a scourge that has taken far too many lives. Enough is enough. It must end now. And in every case, each of us has a responsibility to condemn and reject political violence wherever it rears its head."