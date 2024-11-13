'Uphold the Law': 9 Arrested at White House Demanding Arms Embargo on Israel

Nine people were arrested Tuesday while blocking an entrance to the White House in Washington, D.C. to demand the Biden administration "uphold U.S. laws, which require an arms embargo on Israel" given the key Mideast ally's well-documented human rights violations during its 13-month assault on Gaza.

Demonstrators led by the Democrats for Human Rights coalition sat in a roadway in front of a White House gate with banners reading "Israel Uses Starvation as a Weapon" and "Uphold the Law: Arms Embargo Now."

Three women who resigned from the Biden administration over its support for Israel's obliteration of Gaza— Lily Greenberg Call, Stacy Gilbert, and Anna Del Castillo—joined the demonstration, as did 88-year-old Holocaust survivor Marione Ingram.

"Police are arresting us now," organizer Kai Newkirk, who co-chairs the Arizona Democratic Party Progressive Council, said on social media Tuesday evening.

Last month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin gave the far-right Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 30 days to show that it had taken "urgent and sustained actions" to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza or face a possible suspension of armed aid.

"As [President Joe] Biden's 30-day deadline for Israel to stop violating our laws in Gaza expires, we are sitting in and peacefully blocking the gate at the White House," Newkirk said before his arrest. "U.S. law requires an arms embargo. As Democrats for Human Rights, we call upon Biden to uphold the law: arms embargo now!"

The U.S. State Department sparked worldwide anger Tuesday with its determination that Israel is not violating humanitarian law, even as its forces have killed at least 43,000 Palestinians, wounded more than 103,000 others, and displaced, starved, or sickened millions more while blocking desperately needed humanitarian aid from entering Gaza.

"We will not be moved," vowed Newkirk, who added that the Biden administration's deadline "cannot come and go with no action to mark it and hold him accountable.

"Uphold the law," he said. "Keep your word. Enact an arms embargo to impose a cease-fire and end our complicity in Israel's horrific war crimes in Gaza."

Domestic legislation including the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 and Leahy Laws prohibit U.S. aid to human rights violators. However, the U.S. government has given aid to many human rights violators since those laws were enacted, including most of the world's dictatorships and the perpetrators of genocidal violence in Indonesia, Paraguay, Guatemala, Bangladesh, East Timor, Kurdistan, and—according to many experts—Gaza.

Since the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attack, the U.S. has approved tens of billions of dollars in military assistance for Israel, even as the International Court of Justice in The Hague reviews South Africa-led allegations of Israeli genocide in Gaza.

"Humanitarian leaders have stated that conditions in Gaza have only grown worse over the 30 days, with World Food Program Director Cindy McCain saying famine has now set in," Newkirk said.

Human rights and humanitarian relief groups accuse Israel of causing " apocalyptic" conditions in northern Gaza, where thousands of civilians including many women and children have been killed or wounded in recent weeks and many others face imminent famine under a plan to starve and ethnically cleanse Palestinians from the area in order to facilitate Israeli occupation and possible recolonization.

On Tuesday, a coalition of eight international humanitarian organizations published an analysis detailing how Israel has not fully complied with any of the Biden administration's 19 specific demands in its 30-day warning.



The report's authors asserted that the publication underscores "Israel's failure to comply with U.S. demands and international obligations."

"Israel should be held accountable for the end result of failing to ensure the adequate provision of food, medical, and other supplies to reach people in need," the report argues.