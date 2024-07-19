UK Urged to Cut Off Arms Sales to Israel After Restoring UNRWA Funds

Days after independent United Nations experts said the blocking of humanitarian aid to Gaza over the past nine months has led to famine throughout the enclave, rights groups on Friday applauded the British government's announcement that it will restore funding to the U.N.'s relief agency in Palestine—but said the Labour Party will remain complicit in the suffering of Gazans as long as it continues arming Israel.

Tim Bierley, a campaigner at Global Justice Now, said the decision to restore U.K. funding to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) six months after it was suspended was "welcome and long overdue," following mounting reports of dozens of Palestinian children and adults dying of starvation in the intervening months.

The U.K. was one of several wealthy countries that suspended funding for UNRWA, which operates mainly on international donations, after Israel in January claimed without evidence that 12 out of 13,000 UNRWA staff members in Gaza had been involved in the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.



The loss of hundreds of millions of dollars from the U.S., Germany, the U.K., and other countries severely reduced UNRWA's ability to provide food aid, healthcare, sanitation services, and employment to Palestinians, nearly all of whom have been forcibly displaced by Israel's bombardment.

Following sustained advocacy by rights groups and Labour Party lawmakers who support Palestinian rights, Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Friday announced that the new Labour government, which took control after this month's elections, has committed to providing £21 million ($27 million) to UNRWA following former Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's decision to suspend funding.



Lammy noted in his speech to Parliament that restoring UNRWA funding is "absolutely central" to ensuring humanitarian aid reaches Palestinians in Gaza.

"No other agency can deliver aid at the scale needed," he said.



The government's decision leaves the U.S.—UNRWA's largest funder—as the only country that has not restored its financial support for the agency. In March, the U.S. passed a military spending package that prohibits UNRWA funding through at least March 2025.

Bierley was among those who noted that while the U.K. is committing to provide more humanitarian relief to Palestinians in Gaza, the Labour government is still providing Israel with military aid.

"While the U.K. is giving aid with one hand, it continues to send weapons used in the ongoing killing of civilians with the other. Labour has had more than enough time to review the evidence: The U.K. must ban all arms sales to Israel with immediate effect," said Bierley.

Journalist Owen Jones added that considering all countries except the U.S. have already restored funding—with many citing the U.N.'s finding that Israel's accusations were unsubstantiated—the Labour government's decision is "the bare minimum."

"Now end arms sales and stop trying to wreck the [International Criminal Court] arrest warrants," said Jones, referring to the U.K.'s bid to intervene in the ICC's case against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Member of Parliament Andy McDonald of the Labour Party called on Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government to "clarify that it supports the processes that will prosecute war crimes and that the U.K. accepts the ICC jurisdiction over Israel, and has no truck with the nonsense legal argument of Israel being exempt from international law."

The humanitarian group Medical Aid for Palestinians said the Labour Party's decision will restore "an irreplaceable lifeline" to a population of 2.3 million Gaza residents who "face an existential threat from Israel's military bombardment and siege."

"We hope that David Lammy and the U.K. government will now commit to increasing multi-year support to the agency," said the group, "to bolster its vital humanitarian work across the region and ensure the inalienable rights of Palestinian refugees are upheld."