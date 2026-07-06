‘Unprecedented, Incomprehensible, and Unjustifiable’: Amid Trump Meddling, FIFA Ripped for Balogun Decision

The world football governing body FIFA is facing international condemnation for its decision to suspend—at the reported urging of President Donald Trump—a one-game ban for Folarin Balogun, a top player on the US Men's National Team currently competing in the World Cup.

According to numerous reports, the Trump administration last week undertook a pressure campaign against FIFA to overturn Balogun's suspension, which included a personal phone call from Trump to FIFA president Gianni Infantino where the American president urged him to review the referees' decision.

On Sunday, FIFA shocked soccer fans by announcing that Balogun would be eligible to play in Monday’s World Cup match against Belgium. The decision—especially in light of the US being one of the host nation's for this year's Cup and the chummy relationship that Infantino has cultivated with Trump—drew widespread accusations of corruption and favoritism.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Monday issued a statement accusing FIFA of "crossing a red line" by overturning Balogun's suspension, which it said damaged the World Cup's reputation.

"When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined," said UEFA. "Equally, such decision creates a precedent in the ongoing tournament, where similar situations will now require an equal treatment, to the detriment of the competition."

"We express our disbelief," the group added, "at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible, and unjustifiable decision."

UK sports broadcaster Jeff Sterling was among those in the world of football commentary who ripped into FIFA’s decision, which he labeled a "disgrace."

"To me, Gianni Infantino needs to resign, he needs to resign today," Sterling said during a Monday episode of talkSPORT's morning program. "He's the man who came up with the great idea of the FIFA Peace Prize and gave it to his mate, Donald Trump. And of course, his mate is the one who tries to influence this decision and have this suspension overturned."

Sterling said Infantino's position as FIFA president was rendered "untenable" by the decision.

"The smell of corruption allegations is particularly unpleasant," he added.

😡 "A disgrace!"



😡 "Infantino needs to resign!"



😡 "Shameless!"



Jeff Stelling is furious with Gianni Infantino after FIFA decided Folarin Balogun can play for the USA vs Belgium! 😤#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/z1p7PtViEN

— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 6, 2026

Former UK football star Wayne Rooney delivered a similarly scathing assessment during a Sunday BBC broadcast.

"I think is an absolute disgrace and Infantino, he should be ashamed of this because I think for the sportsmanship of this game is in question here," said Rooney. "If I'm the USA's opponent I'd be absolutely fuming. I just think it's wrong in every way. I think it's an absolute disgrace."

"I think it's an absolute disgrace." 😡



Wayne Rooney questioned the call around Florian Balogun’s suspended red card for the USA. pic.twitter.com/beDcgnWNHO

— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 6, 2026

Other current and former football professionals also slammed FIFA's decision.

Norway coach Stale Solbakken described the overturned suspension as "a bad, bad, bad, bad, bad decision that will hurt the World Cup."

Former Manchester United players Gary Neville and Roy Keane joined with Arsenal great Ian Wright in decrying FIFA's handling of the matter.

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For his part, Keane said that the overturned suspension “seems unfair because it is unfair.”

Irish former professional footballer Roy Keane said that the overturned suspension "seems unfair because it is unfair."

The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) declared itself "astonished by FIFA's decision," and demanded that the organization provide a justification for its actions.

RBFA also accused FIFA of trying to sabotage any efforts by Belgium to challenge the overturned suspension by only giving it "a few hours" to submit an appeal and by not responding to its request that FIFA provide justification for the original decision.

"For an appeal to be admissible, FIFA’s own regulations state that the reasoned decision must first have been communicated to the appellant," RBFA said. "While the RBFA was merely seeking legitimate explanations, FIFA itself created an appeal and immediately ensured that it would be declared inadmissible.