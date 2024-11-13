Watchdog Launches 'War Room' to Monitor Trump's Corruption and Destruction

With the incoming Trump administration taking shape in recent days as President-elect Donald Trump has selected several of his political allies as members of his Cabinet, government watchdog Accountable.US on Wednesday announced its plan to monitor and demand accountability for corruption and abuses of power in the White House during the Republican's second term in office.

Accountable.US is a known entity to Trump allies, as ProPublicareported recently. Training videos for Project 2025, the far-right agenda co-authored by more than 100 former Trump staffers, showed conservative leaders warning potential future administration members to avoid leading a paper trail for the watchdog to follow.

"You're probably better off going down to the canteen, getting a cup of coffee, talking it through, and making the decision, as opposed to sending him an email and creating a thread that Accountable.US [...] is going to come back and seek," said one Project 2025 leader.

The group spent the first Trump administration exposing "swampy revolving-door Potomac politics" at the Interior Department, where lobbyist-turned-Interior Secretary David Bernhardt had "glaring conflicts of interest," and the Small Business Administration's decision to give $15.8 million in pandemic relief for struggling mom-and-pop businesses to police organizations, among other indiscretions.

Now, said Accountable.US president Caroline Ciccone, "Americans will know how the Trump administration and its allies are working for themselves, big corporations, and the wealthy, not the American people."

"With Trump and his MAGA allies set to implement their Project 2025 blueprint for the federal government, it is more critical than ever that the public is informed about who will lead these agencies and implement an extreme agenda that will hurt millions of Americans, devastate the economy, and undermine our democracy," said Ciccone.

The group's initiative, the Trump Accountability War Room, will provide analyses and oversight of Trump's staffing decisions and nominations, executive actions, and legislative agenda.



On Tuesday, Accountable.US drew attention to Trump's refusal to sign several ethics agreements with the Biden administration, as is required for the presidential transition.



"Everyone is surprised: Donald Trump is already in violation of federal law," said the group. "This time, it's an ethics code required for presidential transition that he signed into law. Donald Trump has made it clear—he does not think any law applies to him."



The organization has also called South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Trump's homeland security secretary pick, "uniquely unprepared and unqualified for the post," pointing to her alleged abuse of state resources for personal benefit and her fabrication of meetings with world leaders.



Along with Noem's nomination, Trump announced on Tuesday his appointment of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and enterpreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a new "Department of Government Efficiency," an office tasked with eliminating "excess regulations" and restructuring federal agencies.

Scott Amey, general counsel for the Project on Government Oversight (POGO), another watchdog that has spent years exposing Trump's conflicts of interest, toldThe New York Times last week that "having a good friend in the White House could be a very good thing for Tesla and SpaceX."

"You have to worry about decisions that are not best for taxpayers when you have those kinds of cozy relationships," Amey said.

Musk's businesses are facing several criminal and civil investigations over alleged fraud, labor violations, and other accusations—and the election of Trump, whose campaign received nearly $120 million from the billionaire businessman, could result in little-to-no enforcement.



POGO executive director Danielle Brian said last week that the group "was created for exactly this moment."

"We're standing ready to hold this administration accountable for any such abuse of power," said Brian. "Because that's what POGO does. We work with policymakers to protect our democracy and we're not stopping now."

The Trump Accountability War Room, said Accountable.US, will "expose how Trump's new team—backed by Project 2025—plans to reshape America for their own gain, putting corporate interests over the rest of us."



"We won't let them dismantle our rights in the shadows," said the group.