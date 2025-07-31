Trump Energy Department Blasted for 'Unhinged' Pro-Coal X Post

The U.S. Department of Energy came under fire from scientists and other climate action advocates on Thursday for a social media post celebrating coal, as President Donald Trump works to boost the fossil fuel, despite its devastating impacts on public health and the planet.

On X—the platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk, who left the Trump administration earlier this year—the department shared an image of coal with the message, "She's an icon. She's a legend. And she is the moment."

The audio of television host Wendy Williams saying that, while speaking about rapper Lil' Kim, often has been repurposed by social media users. However, the DOE's use of the phrase to glamorize coal sparked swift and intense backlash.

Much of the response came on X, with critics calling the post "some weird shit" and "literally unhinged."

"POV: It's 1885 and you work for the Department of Energy," wrote Jonas Nahm, an associate professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies who served on the Council of Economic Advisers under former President Joe Biden.



Democratic members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources replied: "She is inefficient. She is dirtier air. She is higher energy bills."

Multiple X users pointed to coal workers' pneumoconiosis, a condition that occurs when coal dust is inhaled—including California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office, which wrote, "She's black lung."



The national Democratic Party account said, "In April, Trump cut a program that gave free black lung screenings to coal miners."



After U.S. District Judge Irene Berger—appointed by former President Barack Obama in West Virginia—issued a preliminary injunction against firings at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health's Coal Workers Health Surveillance Program, nearly 200 workers who screen coal miners for black lung were reinstated.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has taken various steps to attack the climate and benefit the fossil fuel industry, such as picking fracking CEO Chris Wright to lead DOE, signing coal-friendly executive orders in April and issuing proclamations that provide what the White House called "regulatory relief" for a range of facilities, including coal plants, earlier this month.

"Hard to fathom this coming from the DOE if there were any sane, reasonable, rational, or thoughtful government in control," Graham Lau, an astrobiologist and science communicator, said of the department's pro-coal X post. "The Trump administration wants us all choking, sick, misinformed, and working ourselves to death so that a few from the luxury class can be ever more wealthy. Coal is not the moment. Coal is not going to meet U.S. energy needs. Coal is not the way forward."



Climate and clean energy investor Ramez Naam wrote, "She is the past," and shared the graph below, which features data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration about coal consumption since 1960.

Ryan Katz-Rosene, an associate professor at Canada's University of Ottawa studying contentious climate debates, quipped, "Just the U.S. Department of Energy shilling for one of the most destructive industries known to humanity cool cool cool."

In the early 1900s, coal mining in the United States often killed more than 2,000 workers per year, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's Mine Safety and Health Administration. Over the past decade, it has killed roughly 10 people annually.

It's not just coal miners who are at risk. Research published in the journal Science two years ago found that "from 1999-2020, approximately 460,000 deaths in the Medicare population were attributable to coal electricity-generating emissions."

Genevieve Guenther, founding director of End Climate Silence, said Thursday: "The fact that they're coding coal as female is right in line with the fact that Trump is a rapist. They take everything they want, they think the planet is like a woman they can just exploit, and fuck whomever they hurt in the process."

Several women have accused the president of sexual assault, including journalist E. Jean Carroll, who said he raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the 1990s. Although Trump has denied the allegations, in 2023, a New York City jury found him civilly liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll.

