Labor Unions Say Tim Walz 'Walks the Walk' on Working-Class Agenda

Leading U.S. labor unions on Tuesday joined environmentalists, reproductive rights campaigners, progressive lawmakers, and others in applauding Democratic nominee Kamala Harris' selection of Tim Walz as her running mate for the November election, citing his pro-worker record as a congressman and Minnesota's governor.

The AFL-CIO, the nation's largest federation of unions, noted in a statement that Walz "delivered on a comprehensive, pro-union legislative package and created the gold standard for state governments aiming to do right by workers." The Guardian's Steven Greenhouse described the measure, which Walz signed into law last year, as "one of the most pro-worker packages of legislation that any U.S. state has passed in decades."

The law, Greenhouse observed, "includes paid family and medical leave, prohibits non-compete clauses, bars employers from holding anti-union captive audience meetings, and strengthens protections for meatpacking workers and Amazon warehouse employees." It also "mandates paid sick days, allows teachers' unions to bargain over educator-to-student ratios and creates a statewide council to improve conditions for nursing home workers."

The sweeping pro-worker reforms were part of what's come to be known as the "Minnesota Miracle."

Liz Shuler, president of the AFL-CIO, said Tuesday that "by selecting Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, Kamala Harris chose a principled fighter and labor champion who will stand up for working people and strengthen this historic ticket."

"We know that Gov. Walz will be a strong partner in the Harris White House, fighting every day to improve the lives of workers in communities across America," Shuler added. "Gov. Walz isn't only an ally to the labor movement, but also our union brother with a deep commitment to a pro-worker agenda."

That agenda, according to union leaders, stands in sharp contrast with that of Republican nominee Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), both of whom have worked to gut worker protections.



"The labor movement stands united behind the Harris-Walz ticket, and we are ready to help lead the effort to defeat Donald Trump, JD Vance, and their anti-worker Project 2025 agenda in November," said Shuler.

The Service Employees International Union, American Federation of Teachers (AFT), American Federation of Government Employees, United Auto Workers, and other unions also embraced Harris' decision to add Walz to the Democratic ticket.

The UAW posted to social media a photo of Walz on the picket line with striking autoworkers last year, declaring that Minnesota's governor "doesn't just talk the talk, he walks the walk."

"From delivering for working-class Americans to standing with the UAW on our picket line last year, we know which side he's on," the UAW wrote. "That's why we're going to send Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to the White House this November."

AFT president Randi Weingarten said in a statement that Walz, a former high school teacher, "has been an unabashed champion for families, for public education, for educators and other workers throughout his life in public service."

"The AFT's 1.8 million members will stand with Walz and Harris over the next 12 weeks as they campaign to realize the promise and potential of America," said Weingarten. "We will hit the road to defeat Donald Trump and JD Vance from coast to coast and keep their extremist policies out of the White House for good. The future starts here—and we are not going back."

