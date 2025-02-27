Suspect Still at Large After Shooting Oregon Insurance CEO's Home

Hours before Luigi Mangione appeared in court last Friday for allegedly killing UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson in New York City, an unidentified shooter—who remains at large—fired at the Oregon home of Chip Terhune, president and CEO of SAIF, the state's largest provider of workers' compensation insurance.

The Lake Oswego Police Department in Oregon said Monday that "during the investigation, officers discovered damage to a front door of a home that was caused by gunfire. Fortunately, there were no injuries and only minor damage to the home."

The department said Wednesday that "the image below is believed to be the suspect, seen wearing all dark clothes with a possible hoodie or ski mask, and carrying a light-colored object in his hand. Police believe the suspect had a vehicle parked nearby."

Police in Lake Oswego, Oregon believe this is the suspect in a shooting at the home of SAIF CEO Chip Terhune on February 21, 2025. (Photo: Lake Oswego Police Department)

"Lake Oswego Police believe this was a targeted incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community," the department added. "Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Lake Oswego Police Detectives tip line at 503-635-0232. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through our website here."

Last week, the Oregon Journalism Project (OJP)obtained a message that Terhune reportedly shared with his neighbors about the incident. After thanking those "who spoke to the police when they knocked on your door so early," he explained that "at approximately 4 am, I awoke to what I initially thought were the sound of rocks being thrown at my windows."

"It became immediately apparent that no rocks were thrown but rather 3 bullets had been fired through my front door windows into my home," Terhune said. "[Name redacted] apparently reported to the police that she saw an individual dressed in black with a ski mask running away from my house and down the street."

OJP then reported Monday that it had obtained a weekend memo from Terhune to SAIF's more than 1,000 employees.

"We have received an email threat purporting to be from the person(s) responsible," Terhune wrote to staff on Saturday. "Although it does not target any specific employee, the email references knowledge of employee and relatives' names and addresses."

"Law enforcement is working diligently to investigate this matter and asked that we not share any additional specific information about the actual email," the CEO added.

According to KGW8, which got the memo from a SAIF employee, Terhune also said that the email contained many inaccuracies and the company would reach out to workers named in it to provide information about what was included about them.

Friday afternoon, on the other side of the country, in New York City, 26-year-old Mangione attended a procedural hearing.

"A group comprised mostly of women clad in green hats, shirts, and scarves has assembled outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse," The Cutreported. "They unfurl signs that say 'Health Care Is a Human Right' and 'Murder for Profit Is Terror'; a woman wearing a 'Cougars for Luigi' T-shirt holds up a banner that reads 'Luigi Before Fascists.'"

Despite an alleged manifesto that says in part, "These parasites simply had it coming," Mangione has pleaded not guilty to the murder as an act of terrorism and weapons charges in New York. He faces related cases in Pennsylvania and at the federal level.

Thompson's December 4 killing sparked a flood of commentary and debates about the nation's for-profit healthcare system.

In an interview shortly after the CEO was killed, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a leading advocate of replacing the for-profit system with Medicare for All, said: "I condemn it wholeheartedly. It was a terrible act. But what it did show online is that many, many people are furious at the health insurance companies who make huge profits denying them and their families the healthcare that they desperately need."

Bolstering Sanders' point, December polling shows that 69% of respondents put a "great deal or moderate amount" of blame for Thompson's death on health insurance companies' coverage denials, while 67% said insurers' exorbitant profits were to blame.

