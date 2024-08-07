US Ambassador Rahm Emanuel to Skip Nagasaki Memorial After Israel Not Invited

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel will skip an event later this week commemorating the victims of the United States' atomic bombing of Nagasaki in 1945 over the city government's decision not to invite Israel, which is currently waging a devastating war on the Gaza Strip.

Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki said the decision not to extend an invitation to Israel was made out of concerns about "possible unforeseen situations" such as protests over the Gaza assault or a potential violent attack at Friday's event.

In June, as Common Dreamsreported, Suzuki expressed concerns over "a risk of unpredictable disruption" stemming from "the critical humanitarian situation in Gaza and international opinion."

"Boycotting the Nagasaki memorial service to protest the exclusion of Israel, a state which is actively committing genocide, is incredibly disrespectful to the civilian victims of mass killing in both Japan and Gaza."

Gilad Cohen, Israel's ambassador to Japan, responded furiously to the Nagasaki government's decision and dismissed its reasoning, accusing the city's mayor of "inventing" security fears.

"It has nothing to do with public order," Cohen toldCNN earlier this week. "I checked it with the relevant authorities that are responsible for public order and security, and there is no obstacle for me to go to Nagasaki."

CNN noted that "Cohen did not reveal more about why he felt there were no security concerns, citing confidentiality."

The U.S. Embassy in Japan said Wednesday that Emanuel, the disgraced former mayor of Chicago, opted to skip the event because he believes Nagasaki officials "politicized" it by not inviting Israel's ambassador.

The Associated Pressreported Wednesday that "Nagasaki officials said they were told that an official of the U.S. Consulate in Fukuoka will represent the United States at Friday's ceremony."

The ambassadors of France, Italy, Australia, and Canada are also expected to skip Friday's event.

Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East voiced outrage over the Canadian ambassador's decision to boycott the Nagasaki ceremony, calling the move a "grotesque political stunt."

"Boycotting the Nagasaki memorial service to protest the exclusion of Israel, a state which is actively committing genocide, is incredibly disrespectful to the civilian victims of mass killing in both Japan and Gaza," said Michael Bueckert, the group's vice president. "It is absurd that Canada is standing up for Israel's right to attend a memorial ceremony for the victims of the United States' nuclear bomb on Nagasaki while its ministers casually call for dropping the same weapons on civilians in Gaza."

"Canada is demonstrating that its priority is not a cease-fire but defending the sensibilities and reputation of a genocidal regime," Bueckert added.