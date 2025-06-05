'Totally Unconscionable': Sanders Rips GOP Bill That Would Kick 11 Million Off Medicaid to Enrich Billionaires

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont on Wednesday night made his latest forceful case against the Republican Party's billionaire tax giveaway and spending bill now making its way through Congress, calling it outrageous for President Donald Trump and his GOP allies to be proposing sweeping cuts to Medicaid, food assistance, and other key programs all while handing the nation's richest individuals and corporations—already drowning in extreme wealth—even more beneficial tax treatment.

"It's totally unconscionable," said Sanders about the legislation that the Congressional Budget Office this week confirmed would kick an estimated 11 million people off their healthcare coverage. "And to do that in order to give massive tax breaks to people today on the top—who have never ever had it so good—is beyond cruel."

- YouTube youtu.be

"They are going to drive people out of Medicaid so they can save substantial sums of money—some $700 billion and then transfer that to the wealthiest people in this country through massive tax breaks for the rich and very large corporations."

"This comes on top of that fact," added Sanders, "that our current healthcare system is broken [and] dysfunctional. We got 85 million people already who are uninsured or underinsured—many of them are working. This will only make an already terrible situation even worse."

"That is what Trumpism is about: For the superior people―the Elon Musks in the world, the people who are successful―we're gonna make them more successful," he said. "You're a working stiff, you're entitled to nothing."