UK Labour MP Says Right-Wing Politicians, Media Fueled Xenophobic Mob Attacks

As British Prime Minister Keir Starmer covened an emergency security meeting on Monday to respond to violent attacks on immigrant and Muslim communities that have spread across the United Kingdom in recent days, progressive MP Zarah Sultana said the crisis—fueled by rampant disinformation and xenophobia—must serve as a reckoning for politicians and journalists who have "fanned the flames" of hatred for years.

Sultana, who represents Coventry South in the House of Commons, appeared on ITV's "Good Morning Britain" to discuss the violent riots that have taken place in at least a dozen cities across the U.K. in recent days, mostly in England, with far-right protesters attacking mosques, libraries, and a hotel housing asylum-seekers.

The attacks have been in response to disinformation that has pinned the blame for a deadly stabbing attack on a children's dance class in Southport, England last week on undocumented immigrants. The suspect was born and raised in the U.K., according to police.

"Rather than saying, this is the result of political decisions made by consecutive governments, people have blamed and scapegoated minorities."



Sultana said that the violent attacks in cities including Blackpool, Leeds, and Manchester "shouldn't be a surprise," considering the years the British government—led for 14 years by the Conservative Party until the Labour Party won last month's elections—has spent pushing anti-immigration policies and demonizing asylum-seekers, with the help of national news outlets.

"There is decades of work by the right-wing press and by politicians who have fanned the flames of this hate," said Sultana in a panel discussion that also included journalists from The Daily Mail. "When we look at the role that media outlets like GB News has played, that The Daily Mail has played... There are politicians and there are journalists who have played an active role in fanning the flames of hate and division, and we are seeing that play out."

Andrew Pierce of The Daily Mail took issue with Sultana's remarks, demanding that she provide examples of anti-Muslim news stories in the paper.

The lawmaker did so after the broadcast, posting an image of 16 front pages from the outlet, including ones that asked "how many more" migrants the U.K. can take, referred to asylum-seekers as "illegals," and claimed that migrants are taking the majority of jobs in the U.K. and sparking a "housing crisis."

Sultana added that former Home Secretary Suella Braverman referred to refugees arriving in the U.K. as an "invasion" and far-right Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said in May that British Muslims do not share "British values."

"So when we look at the complicity," said Sultana, "there's a lot of mirrors that people have to be looking into."

Sultana also implored politicians and the British media to explicitly refer to the riots over the weekend as Islamophobic, noting that Prime Minister Keir Starmer and others have denounced the attacks as racist but have not clearly expressed solidarity with the Muslim communities that have been targeted.

"Naming it as Islamophobia is really important because that allows us to shape our response," said Sultana. "If we're not identifying what is happening, the language that is being used and what this is about, we're not going to be able to address this fundamentally."

"Why is there such controversy around calling it Islamophobia?" asked Sultana after "Good Morning Britain" host Ed Balls dismissed her concerns, displaying what the lawmaker called "sneering contempt."

The interview took place a week after three children were killed and 10 were injured in a knife attack in Southport. The 17-year-old suspect, Axel Rudakubana, was born and raised in Britain, according to authorities, who took the unusual step of making his identity public to counter disinformation that quickly spread online and fueled riots that first began in Southport the day after the crime.

The first riot included anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant demonstrators throwing bricks at a mosque in the town, setting cars on fire, and damaging a convenience store.

The authorities' decision to disclose the suspect's identity did not stop the violence from escalating over the weekend, with rioters setting a library on fire in Liverpool, burning books, and attempting to block firefighters from putting out the flames on Saturday.

In Rotherham, an anti-immigration mob broke into a hotel housing asylum-seekers and attempted to set the building on fire while blocking exits.



Nearly 150 people were arrested for taking part in the attacks, and Starmer warned Sunday that "those who have participated in this violence will face the full force of the law."

"This is not protest. It is organized, violent thuggery," said Starmer.

BJ Harrington, the National Police Chiefs' Council lead for public order, said in a statement Sunday that "disinformation is a huge driver of this appalling violence and we know a lot of those attending these so-called protests are doing so in direct response to what they've read online."

"Often posts are being shared and amplified by high profile accounts. We're working hard to counteract this," added Harrington. "They won't win."

While calling on the government and media to directly confront the Islamophobia that has been fomented in the U.K. in recent decades, Sultana said the new Labour government should also correct the austerity policies that have caused unrest and scapegoating of immigrants and Muslim communities.

"The economic system which has allowed inequality to exacerbate in this country, has brought down living standards," said Sultana. "Our communities have faced the brunt of Tory austerity, and what has happened on the right-wing side of politics, in the media and in politics, is that migrants, Muslims, and trans people have been blamed for people not being able to access council housing, not being able to get [National Health Service] appointments, not being able to find school places for their kids. Rather than saying, this is the result of political decisions made by consecutive governments, people have blamed and scapegoated minorities."

