'Another Act of Revenge': Trump Cancels Secret Service Extended Protection for Kamala Harris

US President Donald Trump has canceled extended Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris just as she was scheduled to go on a multi-city book tour.

CNN reported on Friday that Trump this week sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security that simply read, "You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by executive memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris."

As CNN explained, former vice presidents are entitled by federal law to six months of Secret Service protection after leaving office.

However, former President Joe Biden late in his term signed a directive that extended Harris' protection past the standard six-month window. The reason for the extension—its existence not reported publicly until Trump moved to revoke it—has not been made clear.

Harris last year was the Democratic Party's presidential nominee after then-President Joe Biden decided against running for a second term.

As California is Harris' home state, both California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass are aware of and have been discussing Harris' security situation, and CNN noted she could get added protection in the future from the Los Angeles Police Department or potentially another state agency.

In a statement given to CNN, Bass delivered a scathing denunciation of the president for revoking his former rival's Secret Service protection.

"This is another act of revenge following a long list of political retaliation in the form of firings, the revoking of security clearances and more," she said. "This puts the former Vice President in danger and I look forward to working with the Governor to make sure Vice President Harris is safe in Los Angeles."

Bob Salladay, a spokesman for Newsom, also ripped the president for his actions.

"The safety of our public officials should never be subject to erratic, vindictive political impulses," he said.

Harris is scheduled to go on tour starting next month in New York to promote her book "107 Days," which reflects on her failed 2024 presidential campaign.