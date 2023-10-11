The human rights group Jewish Voice for Peace on Wednesday issued an urgent call to the U.S. public, calling on Americans to pressure members of Congress to help end the ongoing airstrikes in Gaza, which have now killed at least 1,100 people and injured nearly 5,200.

The Biden administration on Tuesday pledged to deploy military assets for Israel to use in its assault on Gaza—which analysts say could involve even deadlier ground attacks in the coming days—and U.S. President Joe Biden said he would soon ask Congress "to take urgent action to fund the national security requirements of our critical partners."

To counter that, said Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), Americans who oppose the killing of Palestinian civilians in retaliation for Hamas' surprise attack over the weekend must make their voices heard by Congress as well.

"The U.S. must work to immediately de-escalate to prevent the further loss of life, and not fuel and exacerbate the violence by sending more weapons to Israel," said JVP. "There is only one way to end violence: to address its root cause, 75 years of Israeli military occupation and apartheid. We must end U.S. complicity in this systemic oppression."

The group provided supporters with call scripts to contact their U.S. House members and senators, asking them to tell their representatives in Congress to oppose "any attempts to send further weapons to the Israeli government and military as it wreaks havoc on the Gaza Strip."

JVP noted that a forthcoming resolution proposed by Reps. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) and Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), which would affirm the U.S. stands "with Israel as it defends itself against the barbaric war launched by Hamas," would ultimately "dehumanize Palestinians and fuel violence."

The group's call to action came as anti-Palestinian rhetoric on Capitol Hill intensified, with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) calling for Israel to "level" the blockaded enclave of Gaza, which is home to more than 2 million people, approximately half of whom are children.

JVP Action—JVP's sister advocacy group—highlighted an account of the destruction from Al Jazeera English reporter Maram Humaid, who said "a huge bombing" had hit close to her home, forcing her to flee with her two-month-old baby.

"Biden and Congress, this is what you are supporting when you rush to ship the Israeli government more bombs and warplanes as it turns Palestinian apartment buildings to rubble," said JVP Action. "Deescalate NOW."