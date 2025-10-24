Jeffries Gives Last-Minute ‘Passive-Aggressive’ Endorsement of Mamdani

After waiting exactly four months, the top US House Democrat, Hakeem Jeffries, finally endorsed his party's nominee, Zohran Mamdani, for mayor of his home city of New York on Friday.

The long-awaited endorsement from Jeffries (D-NY), the House minority leader whose district Mamdani carried by double digits during June's Democratic primary, came just a day before early voting was set to begin.

It follows months of criticism from progressives, who questioned why the Democratic leader was so hesitant to throw his weight behind one of the party's rising stars, who is predicted to romp his opponents, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (I) and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa (R), in next month's general election.

When the endorsement finally appeared in the New York Times on Friday, many noticed it was hardly ringing, instead seeming to talk around a direct statement of support for Mamdani.

"I deeply respect the will of the primary voters and the young people who have been inspired to participate in the electoral process," Jeffries' statement began. He then acknowledged that Mamdani, as well as the Democratic nominees for comptroller, Mark Levine, and public advocate, Jumanee Williams, "won their nominations... in a free and fair election."

"In that spirit," Jeffries said, "I support him and the entire citywide Democratic ticket in the general election."

Jeffries did credit Mamdani for his promises to focus on New York's "affordability crisis" and on "keeping every New Yorker safe." He also mentioned that this included "the Jewish community that has confronted a startling rise in antisemitic incidents.

This is a notable point to make about Mamdani who—despite his strong base of support among Jewish voters and leaders like Comptroller Brad Lander—has been smeared as an antisemite relentlessly by his opponents, and some other Democrats, over his criticisms of Israel.

However, Jeffries later emphasized that he and Mamdani had "areas of principled disagreement." Though he did not specify what they were in his endorsement, he said earlier this week that he had "privately communicated some of my concerns with respect to some of the views that he's expressed in terms of foreign policy."

Nevertheless, he said in his endorsement that "the stakes are existential" because of the abuses by President Donald Trump.

"In this environment, we have a clear obligation to push back against the national nightmare being visited on the American people by Republican extremism," Jeffries said. "Donald Trump must be given no space to haunt the people of New York City. I endorse the Democratic ticket."

The endorsement was not well-received by progressive commentators, who saw it as a cynical last-second triangulation.

"The backing of the national Democratic leader is valuable—but may have come too late to make any real difference," said New Republic writer Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling. "Jeffries... made the decision only after months of mounting pressure. And even in the hours preceding the announcement of his public support, Jeffries appeared uncertain as to whether he would ultimately back the Democratic socialist, a party he has spent years criticizing."

She noted that in a CNBC interview earlier on Friday, Jeffries endorsed Mamdani's affordability agenda but sidestepped supporting him, leading to a befuddling exchange with anchor Joe Kernen.

"You're easing in? A = B = C. That's what he stands for, therefore, you're endorsing Mamdani?" Kernen asked.

Jeffries said: "No, that's not what, that's not what I'm saying, that's not what I'm saying."

Independent journalist Ken Klippenstein wrote on X that the endorsement Jeffries eventually gave Mamdani "is the most passive-aggressive one I've ever seen."

Prem Thakker of Zeteo said it had "the enthusiasm of a pout and crossed arms" and "sounds more like a concession speech."