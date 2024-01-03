(Photo: Mehr News/AFP via Getty Images)
70+ Killed in Twin Blasts at Event Honoring Iranian General Assassinated by US
The deputy governor of the Iranian city of Kerman called the explosions a "terrorist attack" but did not attribute blame.
This is a developing news story... Please check back for possible updates...
Two explosions in the Iranian city of Kerman on Wednesday killed more than 70 people and injured over 170 at an event honoring Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who the U.S. assassinated with a drone strike in 2020.
Kerman's deputy governor called the incident a "terrorist attack" but did not assign blame.
Iran's state-run PressTVreported that the explosions took place near Soleimani's burial site.
The blasts came amid high and rising regional tensions. On Tuesday, an alleged Israeli drone strike in Lebanon's capital killed the deputy head of Hamas' political wing.
Two unnamed U.S. officials toldThe New York Times that Israel—which is currently waging a devastating war on Gaza—was behind the Beirut attack.
