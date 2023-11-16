Fresh Calls for George Santos Expulsion After Ethics Report Drops

U.S. Rep. George Santos said Thursday that he will not seek reelection following the release of a sprawling House Ethics Committee report detailing an array of alleged misconduct and criminal violations, but government watchdogs said the congressman's plans to leave office after another whole year were far from sufficient.

"If George Santos had any shame or remorse over deceiving hard-working New Yorkers and his colleagues in Congress, he would resign immediately," said Brett Edkins, managing director of policy and political affairs for Stand Up America. "Since he refuses to step down, House Republicans should grow a backbone and expel him from the House of Representatives."

The latest demands for Santos' (R-N.Y.) immediate resignation or expulsion—which have followed him since before he even took office this year—came as the committee's report revealed new details about mounting allegations against him that he stole from his campaign coffers, fabricated loans, and engaged in fraud.

More than 170,000 pages of testimony and supporting documents showed House investigators that Santos "sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit," according to the report. "He blatantly stole from his campaign. He deceived donors into providing what they thought were contributions to his campaign but were in fact payments for his personal benefit."

The committee conducted an in-depth investigation of a consulting firm called RedStone, which Santos allegedly established to help with his electoral campaign. But no Federal Election Commission registration for RedStone exists, and the probe found that thousands of dollars from the company were used by Santos to pay personal credit card bills and make a purchase of more than $4,100 at the luxury designer brand Hermes, as well as "smaller purchases" at the adult website OnlyFans.

"George Santos' pattern of dishonest and illegal conduct is outrageous and continues to get more," said Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). "He should have resigned a long time ago. It is to the House Ethics Committee's credit that it conducted a serious investigation and uncovered even more wrongdoing by Santos. Enough is enough, Santos needs to resign today."

Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest (R-Miss.) is reportedly planning to file a motion to expel Santos Friday morning.



It would be the second expulsion vote centering on Santos this month. On November 1, newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) joined 181 Republicans as well as 31 Democrats who opposed a resolution to expel Santos over his numerous lies.

Last month, federal prosecutors filed 10 charges against Santos, including wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States. Santos pleaded not guilty earlier this year to 13 other charges, including money laundering and stealing public funds.

"George Santos built his political career on lies and deceit, so it comes as no surprise that the bipartisan ethics committee found he likely committed multiple crimes to obtain his seat in Congress," said Edkins on Thursday. "Even his Republican colleagues concluded his actions damage the reputation of the House of Representatives and warrant punishment. This report has one clear conclusion: Santos is wholly unfit to hold office."

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) also said he would soon be "submitting a privileged resolution" to expel Santos.

"The committee's condemning report has made it crystal clear that the GOP's decision to wait nine months was not only irresponsible but dangerous," said Garcia. "George Santos has no place in Congress."