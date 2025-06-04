Ominous Warning From Israel as Freedom Flotilla Approaches Gaza

Palestinian rights advocates aboard the Gaza Freedom Flotilla issued a distress signal Wednesday, saying drones "repeatedly" hovered over the ship as it carried humanitarian aid for starving people in Gaza.

The distress call from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition came as a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces suggested the IDF may confront the vessel, called the Madleen, as it approaches Gaza with food, baby formula, and medicines.

"For this case as well, we are prepared," said Brigadier General Effie Edfrin. "We have gained experience in recent years."

The ominous remark brought to mind the IDF's killing of nine Turkish people who were on a flotilla headed for Gaza in 2010, aiming to break Israel's blockade on humanitarian aid in the enclave.

Another boat, the Conscience, was struck by drones in early May.

The Madleen had traveled 381 nautical miles since leaving Sicily over the weekend, and has drawn international attention—including a threat from U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.)—partially because climate activist Greta Thunberg is aboard the vessel.

"We are doing this because no matter what odds we are against, we have to keep trying, because the moment we stop trying is when we lose our humanity," Thunberg told reporters before departing. "No matter how dangerous this mission is, it is nowhere near as dangerous as the silence of the entire world."

Israel imposed a total blockade on humanitarian aid in March just before ending a temporary cease-fire; it began letting in a tiny amount of relief in May under international pressure—but only a fraction of the 500 aid trucks that entered the enclave on a daily basis have been permitted into Gaza in recent weeks.

In the past week, the IDF has also killed dozens of Palestinians and injured hundreds as they approached food distribution hubs set up by the Israel- and U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

The 80-day total blockade pushed the entire population of Gaza closer to famine, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.

United Nations experts on Monday called on Israel not to interfere with the Madleen.

"Aid is desperately needed for the people of Gaza to forestall annihilation, and this initiative is a symbolic and powerful effort to deliver it. Israel should remember that the world is watching closely and refrain from any act of hostility against the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and its passengers," the experts said.

"The people of Gaza have the right to receive aid through their own territorial waters even under occupation, and the coalition ship has the right to free passage in international waters to reach the people of Gaza," they added. “Israel must not interfere with its freedom of navigation, long recognized under international law."