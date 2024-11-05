Elon Musk Touts Arrival of 'Men' to Usher Fascist Trump to Victory

After election watchers expressed shock over the weekend regarding evidence of women backing Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in large numbers in traditionally conservative states, right-wing billionaire Elon Musk shared his own theory on Tuesday about the dynamics that will soon decide the winner of the U.S. presidential race.

"The cavalry has arrived," said Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX who has spent nearly $120 million on a super political action committee aimed at electing Republican nominee Donald Trump. "Men are voting in record numbers. They now realize everything is at stake."



Musk appeared to project confidence that voters had heard the plea he posted on X, his social media platform, at 2:43 am on Monday: "Men must vote!"



Musk has appeared at numerous rallies for Trump in recent weeks, and has used X to promote the former president's campaign. On Tuesday The New York Timesreported that he plans to spend election night with Trump at the nominee's Florida estate, prompting fears that the two men will use X to spread rampant misinformation.



But other high-profile Trump backers, including Turning Point Action executive director Charlie Kirk, have suggested they recognize that the large gender gap between Trump and Harris supporters could favor the Democratic candidate, with women showing up in larger numbers to vote early in recent weeks.



"Early vote has been disproportionately female," said Kirk last week, imploring men to vote for Trump "NOW."

Musk issued the rallying cry to men who support Trump days after pollster J. Ann Selzer, whose poll of Iowa voters is hailed as the "gold standard" survey in the Midwestern state, released her final poll before the election, showing Harris winning by three points. She noted that women older than 65 and independent women in particular have swung toward the vice president and that many respondents spoke about abortion rights; one of the nation's strictest abortion bans went into effect in Iowa in July.



While the winner of Iowa's electoral votes and of the presidential election won't be known until Tuesday night at the earliest, the poll led numerous political observers to posit that the Republican Party's attacks on reproductive rights could significantly dent Trump's support among women.



On Tuesday, Musk was joined by Ryan Girdusky, a conservative commentator who was recently removed from a panel on CNN for making an Islamophobic remark to progressive commentator Mehdi Hasan, in attempting to rally men to propel Trump to victory.



"It's not just Kamala Harris, it's every institution propping her up and tearing men down," said Girdusky on right-wing streaming service Real America's Voice. "This is the day you get to sit there and throw a human Molotov cocktail at the system, and his name is Donald Trump."



In recent weeks the Harris campaign has directly targeted women from conservative parts of the country, reminding them in an ad that their vote is private and that they can vote for the Democratic nominee even if they've traditionally voted Republican.



For his part, Trump's comments about women in the final days of the campaign have ranged from a promise to "protect" women "whether they like it or not" to his laughter at a rallygoer's joke about Harris having been a prostitute.



Responding to Musk's post on Tuesday, one mental health professional pointed him to a recent misogynistic post by Trump supporter Robert J. O'Neill, a former Navy SEAL who was involved in the Obama administration's operation that killed Osama bin Laden and who recently threatened young men who expressed support for Harris online.



"Your cavalry is a dying breed," the social worker said. "You're going to lose."