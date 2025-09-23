ICC Charges Ex-Philippines President and Trump Darling Duterte With Drug War Murders

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
Human rights groups say that as many as 30,000 Filipinos were killed during Duterte's death squad campaign, which was hailed as a success by US President Donald Trump.
The International Criminal Court on Monday charged former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte with the crime against humanity of murder for having presided over the extrajudicial execution of drug dealers—killings that drew praise from US President Donald Trump.
In a 15-page charge sheet, ICC prosecutors accused Duterte of "indirect co-perpetration" of murder both during his 2016-22 presidency and previous tenure as mayor of Davao.
ICC prosecutors said that "Duterte and his co-perpetrators shared a common plan or agreement to ‘neutralize’ alleged criminals in the Philippines"—including drug producers, sellers, and users—"thrdough violent crimes including murder," often committed by death squads.
Deputy ICC Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang charged Duterte with three counts:
Filipino government data indicate that at least 6,252 people were killed during police operations between July 1, 2016, and May 31, 2022. However, human rights groups estimate that as many as 30,000 people were extrajudicially murdered during that period.
Advocates sought more charges against Duterte, with victim's attorney Kristina Conti lamenting that the prosecution's narrower scope "does not show the full extent" of the ex-president's crimes.
"This is an obvious shortcoming of the legal process that is dispiriting for the thousands of victims of killings, illegal arrests and detentions, trumped-up charges, unlawful house raids, and other rights violations and abuses," the National Union of People's Lawyers and Rise Up for Life and for Rights said in a joint statement Tuesday.
"Proceeding with a smaller section of crimes against Duterte may be a strategy for the prosecution, but it is a disservice to the victims of the mass murders, and his other crimes as well," the groups added.
The ICC must now decide whether Duterte is fit to stand trial. His lawyers argue that the 80-year-old suffers “cognitive impairment in multiple domains" and that his health is "progressively deteriorating."
Conti told Rappler—which was targeted for closure amid its critical coverage of Duterte—that the defendant's claims are “a desperate, time-worn, and calculated ploy to paint himself aggrieved.”
While Duterte remains popular among right-wing Filipinos, opposition lawmakers welcomed the former president's prosecution.
Federal lawmaker Leila de Lima—a vocal Duterte critic who spent 2,454 days behind bars following a 2017 arrest on bogus drug-related charges that were subsequently dismissed—welcomed the ICC charges in a Monday post on the social media site X.
"We already warned Duterte to stop the killings or he will inevitably face justice before the ICC, no matter how far off in the future," de Lima wrote. "That future we warned him about is now the present we are witnessing."
"Duterte did not lack warnings and advice from the Philippine human rights community about his future accountability," she continued. "He ignored all these warnings at his own peril. His detention and indictment for the drug war killings are the direct consequence of his own actions."
"As we have said again and again, he has no one to blame but himself," de Lima added. "His co-conspirators will follow him to the Hague soon enough."
In 2017, Trump said that Duterte was doing an "unbelievable job on the drug problem." Trump would later propose executing drug dealers in the United States.
In recent weeks, in likely violation of both US and international law, Trump has ordered deadly attacks on boats his administration claimed were transporting cocaine from Venezuela to the US.
Dear Common Dreams reader,
The U.S. is on a fast track to authoritarianism like nothing I've ever seen. Meanwhile, corporate news outlets are utterly capitulating to Trump, twisting their coverage to avoid drawing his ire while lining up to stuff cash in his pockets.
That's why I believe that Common Dreams is doing the best and most consequential reporting that we've ever done.
Our small but mighty team is a progressive reporting powerhouse, covering the news every day that the corporate media never will. Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire. And to ignite change for the common good.
Now here's the key piece that I want all our readers to understand: None of this would be possible without your financial support.
That's not just some fundraising cliche. It's the absolute and literal truth. We don't accept corporate advertising and never will. We don't have a paywall because we don't think people should be blocked from critical news based on their ability to pay. Everything we do is funded by the donations of readers like you.
Will you donate now to help power the nonprofit, independent reporting of Common Dreams?
Thank you for being a vital member of our community. Together, we can keep independent journalism alive when it’s needed most.
- Craig Brown, Co-founder
The International Criminal Court on Monday charged former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte with the crime against humanity of murder for having presided over the extrajudicial execution of drug dealers—killings that drew praise from US President Donald Trump.
In a 15-page charge sheet, ICC prosecutors accused Duterte of "indirect co-perpetration" of murder both during his 2016-22 presidency and previous tenure as mayor of Davao.
ICC prosecutors said that "Duterte and his co-perpetrators shared a common plan or agreement to ‘neutralize’ alleged criminals in the Philippines"—including drug producers, sellers, and users—"thrdough violent crimes including murder," often committed by death squads.
Deputy ICC Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang charged Duterte with three counts:
Filipino government data indicate that at least 6,252 people were killed during police operations between July 1, 2016, and May 31, 2022. However, human rights groups estimate that as many as 30,000 people were extrajudicially murdered during that period.
Advocates sought more charges against Duterte, with victim's attorney Kristina Conti lamenting that the prosecution's narrower scope "does not show the full extent" of the ex-president's crimes.
"This is an obvious shortcoming of the legal process that is dispiriting for the thousands of victims of killings, illegal arrests and detentions, trumped-up charges, unlawful house raids, and other rights violations and abuses," the National Union of People's Lawyers and Rise Up for Life and for Rights said in a joint statement Tuesday.
"Proceeding with a smaller section of crimes against Duterte may be a strategy for the prosecution, but it is a disservice to the victims of the mass murders, and his other crimes as well," the groups added.
The ICC must now decide whether Duterte is fit to stand trial. His lawyers argue that the 80-year-old suffers “cognitive impairment in multiple domains" and that his health is "progressively deteriorating."
Conti told Rappler—which was targeted for closure amid its critical coverage of Duterte—that the defendant's claims are “a desperate, time-worn, and calculated ploy to paint himself aggrieved.”
While Duterte remains popular among right-wing Filipinos, opposition lawmakers welcomed the former president's prosecution.
Federal lawmaker Leila de Lima—a vocal Duterte critic who spent 2,454 days behind bars following a 2017 arrest on bogus drug-related charges that were subsequently dismissed—welcomed the ICC charges in a Monday post on the social media site X.
"We already warned Duterte to stop the killings or he will inevitably face justice before the ICC, no matter how far off in the future," de Lima wrote. "That future we warned him about is now the present we are witnessing."
"Duterte did not lack warnings and advice from the Philippine human rights community about his future accountability," she continued. "He ignored all these warnings at his own peril. His detention and indictment for the drug war killings are the direct consequence of his own actions."
"As we have said again and again, he has no one to blame but himself," de Lima added. "His co-conspirators will follow him to the Hague soon enough."
In 2017, Trump said that Duterte was doing an "unbelievable job on the drug problem." Trump would later propose executing drug dealers in the United States.
In recent weeks, in likely violation of both US and international law, Trump has ordered deadly attacks on boats his administration claimed were transporting cocaine from Venezuela to the US.
The International Criminal Court on Monday charged former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte with the crime against humanity of murder for having presided over the extrajudicial execution of drug dealers—killings that drew praise from US President Donald Trump.
In a 15-page charge sheet, ICC prosecutors accused Duterte of "indirect co-perpetration" of murder both during his 2016-22 presidency and previous tenure as mayor of Davao.
ICC prosecutors said that "Duterte and his co-perpetrators shared a common plan or agreement to ‘neutralize’ alleged criminals in the Philippines"—including drug producers, sellers, and users—"thrdough violent crimes including murder," often committed by death squads.
Deputy ICC Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang charged Duterte with three counts:
Filipino government data indicate that at least 6,252 people were killed during police operations between July 1, 2016, and May 31, 2022. However, human rights groups estimate that as many as 30,000 people were extrajudicially murdered during that period.
Advocates sought more charges against Duterte, with victim's attorney Kristina Conti lamenting that the prosecution's narrower scope "does not show the full extent" of the ex-president's crimes.
"This is an obvious shortcoming of the legal process that is dispiriting for the thousands of victims of killings, illegal arrests and detentions, trumped-up charges, unlawful house raids, and other rights violations and abuses," the National Union of People's Lawyers and Rise Up for Life and for Rights said in a joint statement Tuesday.
"Proceeding with a smaller section of crimes against Duterte may be a strategy for the prosecution, but it is a disservice to the victims of the mass murders, and his other crimes as well," the groups added.
The ICC must now decide whether Duterte is fit to stand trial. His lawyers argue that the 80-year-old suffers “cognitive impairment in multiple domains" and that his health is "progressively deteriorating."
Conti told Rappler—which was targeted for closure amid its critical coverage of Duterte—that the defendant's claims are “a desperate, time-worn, and calculated ploy to paint himself aggrieved.”
While Duterte remains popular among right-wing Filipinos, opposition lawmakers welcomed the former president's prosecution.
Federal lawmaker Leila de Lima—a vocal Duterte critic who spent 2,454 days behind bars following a 2017 arrest on bogus drug-related charges that were subsequently dismissed—welcomed the ICC charges in a Monday post on the social media site X.
"We already warned Duterte to stop the killings or he will inevitably face justice before the ICC, no matter how far off in the future," de Lima wrote. "That future we warned him about is now the present we are witnessing."
"Duterte did not lack warnings and advice from the Philippine human rights community about his future accountability," she continued. "He ignored all these warnings at his own peril. His detention and indictment for the drug war killings are the direct consequence of his own actions."
"As we have said again and again, he has no one to blame but himself," de Lima added. "His co-conspirators will follow him to the Hague soon enough."
In 2017, Trump said that Duterte was doing an "unbelievable job on the drug problem." Trump would later propose executing drug dealers in the United States.
In recent weeks, in likely violation of both US and international law, Trump has ordered deadly attacks on boats his administration claimed were transporting cocaine from Venezuela to the US.