Pro-Democracy Coalition Urges Media to 'Rise to the Occasion' to Defeat Autocratic Threats

Pushing back against calls for the media to "refrain from covering mounting authoritarianism" in the United States since the Republican nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, survived an assassination attempt, a coalition on Thursday urged news outlets "to wholeheartedly reject such a dereliction of journalistic duty, and to rigorously report threats to our democracy."

"Media coverage shapes both public discourse and people's understanding of events of the day," states the coalition's open letter. "This is particularly critical during contentious and extreme times such as these. Media coverage can invite public engagement and robust participation in the democratic process. It can also be manipulated to promote falsehoods for political gain, to silence dissent, and stoke racism."

Since Trump launched his current presidential bid nearly two years ago, critics—including Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for the November election—have highlighted concerns about his political track record, ongoing criminal cases, promises to those funding his effort to reclaim the White House, fascistic language on the campaign trail, and the Project 2025 agenda crafted by his allies.

The media was accused of helping Trump reach the White House for his first term. One study from Harvard University's Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy found that major U.S. news outlets covered his 2016 presidential campaign in "a way that was unusual given his initial polling numbers."



As the new letter—signed by over three dozen groups and individuals—details:

We have witnessed the resurgence of white supremacist values on social media and in real-life events like the tragedy in Charlottesville in 2017. We have seen the rise of political figures who fan the flames of bigotry and reject the rule of law. And in the run-up to January 6, 2021, the right-wing media spread disinformation that played a role in disrupting the peaceful transition of power.



In these moments, media coverage has routinely failed to adequately expose these dangers for audiences. Too often, extremist values and coverage have made their way into mainstream media reporting, shifting what is considered "normal" or "acceptable" in public discourse—with devastating impacts on people of color, women, immigrants, the LGBTQIA+ community, and other vulnerable populations. Media companies should not make false equivalencies between those who are trying to protect democracy and those who are seeking to overthrow it.

"Democratic backsliding is rising around the world and the media must take the related threats seriously and place protection of democracy over their own bottom lines," the letter argues. "We urge media executives to pledge that their news companies will adopt the following best practices in covering contentious times—and to safeguard information integrity during moments of crisis, violence, and threats to U.S. democracy."

The coalition's six proposed best practices are: identify and name authoritarian and autocratic rhetoric; cross-check, fact-check, double-check; take seriously and report rigorously on threats to the rule of law and institutions; always give more context for audiences; and provide civic information.

"It's only August. We have months of news coverage and unanticipated events that will unfold before the U.S. elections in November," the letter notes. "Now is the time to refuse to cover politics with soundbites that place profit over people's understanding of the stakes. Media must be a watchdog for the people right now. Media must hold itself to the highest pro-democracy standards."

Coalition members include the Abortion Care Network, Center on Race & Digital Justice, Free Press, Friends of the Earth Action, GLAAD, Media Matters for America, PEN America, the Sparrow Project, Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, United We Dream, and over 20 other groups. The individual signatories are journalist Joe Amditis, activist Andrea Figueroa, journalism professor Jeff Jarvis, columnist Brian Karem, writer Elad Nehorai, and editor Damaso Reyes.

"Now is the time for news outlets to rise to the occasion," said Free Press senior counsel and director of digital justice and civil rights Nora Benavidez in a statement Thursday. "Left unchecked by the press, the rhetoric and actions of authoritarian leaders delegitimize the democratic process."

"Political leaders are dehumanizing minority groups, flouting the rule of law, and supporting violence or retribution against critics," Benavidez stressed. "Communities deserve to learn about the stakes facing our country and the implications of rising autocracy on all of our lives."

"As so many hardworking journalists cover the threats to our democracy this election season, all news outlets must hold themselves to the highest pro-democracy standards," she added. "Clearly call a lie a lie. If a political candidate, party, or other influential platform applauds illegal activity or rejects the rule of law, reporters and other media professionals must take these threats seriously as they are overt attacks on a functional democracy."

