Demonstrators participate in a rally in front of the U.S. Treasury Department

Demonstrators participate in a rally in front of the U.S. Treasury Department in protest of Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency on February 4, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

(Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

DOGE Goon Given Access to Treasury Payment System Resigns After Racist Eugenics Remarks Revealed

One observer wrote: "Skull. Measuring. Freaks."

Marko Elez, a 25-year-old staffer with Elon Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency, has resigned from his role after The Wall Street Journal inquired over his ties to a social media account that advocated for a "eugenic immigration policy," among other racist views, the outlet reported Thursday.

Elez was stationed at the Treasury Department, where he reportedly had direct access to Treasury Department systems responsible for nearly all payments made by the U.S. government. Earlier Thursday a district court judge placed limits on Elez's and a fellow DOGE staffer's ability to share the sensitive Treasury data.

Elez also worked for Musk at SpaceX, Starlink, and X, according to the Journal.

The X account, which was deleted in December, used the handle @nullllptr—a misspelling of a keyword in the C++ programming language, the Journal reported. However, the account previously went by the username @marko_elez, according archived posts the outlet reviewed. The person using the @nullllptr account also described themselves as an employee at SpaceX and Starlink.

"Just for the record, I was racist before it was cool," @nullllptr posted over the summer, and in September: "You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity." The account also called for a rollback of the Civil Rights Act.

In response to the Journal's reporting, journalist Edward Ongweso Jr. wrote on X: "Skull. Measuring. Freaks."

