'Stop Sending Arms': Global Day of Action to End Israel's Assault on Gaza

The straightforward demand consistently made by human rights experts, a top European Union official, and college students across the U.S. and in a growing number of countries formed the basis for a Global Day of Action on Thursday, with 250 groups organizing direct actions to call on governments around the world to "Stop Sending Arms" to Israel.

Groups including Amnesty International, the Norwegian Refugee Council, and the Center for Jewish Nonviolence helped organize actions in at least 12 countries, "with a strategic emphasis on countries with significant arms exports" and an "aim to resonate globally."

Protest events including rallies, "die-ins," and the projection of messages and images on government buildings were organized in countries including the United States—the top supplier of arms to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)—Canada, Germany, Australia, South Korea, and Slovakia.



"The Global Day of Action must serve as a wake-up call to states that continue to supply arms to all parties to the conflict in Gaza that they are at risk of being complicit in war crimes and other violations of international law," said Erika Guevara Rosas, senior director for research, advocacy, policy, and campaigns at Amnesty International.

The groups and their supporters amplified the global campaign on social media using the hashtags #StopSendingArms and #CeasefireNOW.

The day of action comes a day after dozens of universities in the United Kingdom were warned by a legal group that they could be criminally liable for investing in weapons manufacturers that provide arms to Israel, and days after Amnesty International filed a report with the U.S. government detailing specific attacks on Palestinian civilians by the IDF in which Israel used weapons provided by the United States.

Dozens of U.S. and international lawyers, including some from President Joe Biden's own administration, have warned the White House that Israel's actions in Gaza—which have killed at least 34,596 Palestinians since October, the majority of whom have been women and children—violate international law.



The Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL) in the U.S. noted that calls for divestment from Israel have spread across U.S. college campuses in recent weeks, despite violent crackdowns by police forces.



"While students have been calling on their universities to divest from Israel, FCNL is urging our government to stop military aid," said the group. "It's clear there's a growing demand to end U.S. complicity in the war in Gaza."



Organizers in Australia displayed signs reading, "Every F-35 [fighter jet] contains some Australian parts and components."



"Around the world, people are demanding their governments end complicity in [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's war," said Heather McPherson, a member of the Canadian Parliament representing the New Democratic Party. "In Canada, the NDP calls on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly to impose a two-way arms embargo. End the suffering!"

Organizers called on arms experts, journalists, academics, and legal professionals to join the Global Day of Action and call for a "comprehensive arms embargo" on Israel "to stop the transfer of weapons, parts, and ammunitions being used to fuel violations of international law in the occupied Gaza Strip."



Guevara Rosas said that "following the conclusion by the International Court of Justice that there is a plausible risk of genocide in Gaza and in light of the obligation under international law of all states to prevent genocide, governments that continue to supply arms to Israel may find themselves in breach of the Genocide Convention."