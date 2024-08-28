'We Did It!' Striking UAW Workers at Cornell Win Tentative Deal

Unionized workers at Cornell University confirmed Wednesday that they had reached a tentative agreement with the Ivy League institution after months of negotiations and nearly two weeks on strike.

The deal, which still requires ratification by over 1,000 workers, "includes record wage increases of up to 25.4%, a cost-of-living adjustment, and the elimination of the two-tier wage system," according to a statement from the United Auto Workers (UAW). "The agreement also introduces significant improvements to policies on time off, uniforms, inclement weather, and safety protections."

During negotiations, the union highlighted that as Cornell's endowment has soared to around $10 billion and tuition has risen 13% over the past four years, top administrators have made millions while many of the custodians, dining and facility workers, gardeners, and others haven't made a living wage for Ithaca, New York and struggled to afford housing and campus parking fees.

"Workers at Cornell were fed up with being exploited and disrespected," declared UAW Local 2300 President Christine Johnson on Wednesday, echoing her remarks when workers walked off the job late August 18, shortly before the start of the academic year. "This agreement is going to mean a better life for the people who make Cornell run."

Union members had voted by 94% to authorize the strike on August 16. In a bargaining update late Tuesday, after 12 hours at the negotiating table led to the deal, union negotiators told members that the strike remains ongoing. If workers ratify the agreement on September 1-2, they should plan to return to work on September 3.

Citing a university statement about the deal, The Cornell Daily Sunreported Wednesday that "it will take a few days for campus operations to be fully restored once the agreement is ratified. Therefore, they encourage students without meal swipes to eat at non-Cornell Dining eateries until usual staffing levels have been restored."

Although the deal is not yet approved by workers, UAW Region 9 director Daniel Vicente seemed optimistic on Wednesday.



"The workers at Cornell used their power to push back on Cornell's arrogance and win a great contract," Vicente said. "They stood together and showed the university that they were willing to do what was needed to win what they deserve."

Meanwhile, the UAW framed the deal as part of a wave of victories secured by its members nationwide over the past year.

"Cornell University workers are the latest UAW members standing up to the billionaire class," the union said. "Thousands of UAW members have won record contracts in the last year, including autoworkers at Daimler Truck, the Big Three automakers, and Allison Transmission workers in Indianapolis."

