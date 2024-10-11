Probe Demanded as Second Houston-Area Petrochemical Disaster in a Month Kills 2

For the second time in less than four weeks on Thursday, residents of the fifth-largest metropolitan area in the United States were notified of an emergency and ordered to shelter in place due to an accident at one of the region's many oil facilities.

A plant operated by PEMEX, Mexico's state-owned oil company, was the site of a deadly hydrogen sulfide leak in the suburb of Deer Park, with at least two workers found dead at the scene.

At least 35 others were hospitalized due to their exposure or treated at the scene, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters.

Gonzalez said the leak occurred while PEMEX employees were working on a flange at the plant.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the colorless gas hydrogen sulfide—known for its strong "rotten egg" smell at low levels and commonly used in oil and gas refining—is extremely toxic at high concentrations, and can cause headaches, eye irritation, or serious effects including unconsciousness and death.

City officials in Deer Park and the neighboring city of Pasadena called on residents to stay indoors, keep all windows and doors closed, and turn off their air conditioners—on a day when the temperature was as high as 88°F—before assessing the air quality and determining the public was not at risk.

In mid-September, a fire at a liquefied natural gas pipeline owned by fossil fuel giant Energy Transfer went on for four days, damaged nearby homes and a playground, melted vehicles, and forced about 100 households to evacuate Deer Park and another nearby town, La Porte.

Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas Research and Policy Center, called for a "comprehensive investigation of what happened in Deer Park" and said officials must "make sure people and the companies are held accountable for letting this happen."

Environment Texas noted that it joined Sierra Club in 2008 in filing a lawsuit against the PEMEX plant for Clean Air Act violations. The suit was settled the following year, with PEMEX committing to make upgrades, pay a penalty, and reduce its air pollution, but the group found in a 2021 analysis that state regulators have failed to crack down on toxic industrial emissions.

Earlier this week, Oil and Gas Watch at the Environmental Integrity Project found that the PEMEX plant is "the worst source of benzene air pollution among U.S. refineries, as measured by the amount of the carcinogen measured by air monitors around the perimeter of the facility."

Prolonged exposure to benzene can cause blood disorders, threaten the immune system, and increase the risk of leukemia.



"My thoughts are with those who have lost their lives or are injured, and their loved ones, following this chemical leak," said Metzger. "It's just terrible. This facility has a long track record of pollution, accidents, and violations of the law. Unfortunately Texas has a poor track record of forcing this and other petrochemical facilities to take safety and compliance seriously. It makes me wonder if this awful incident could have been prevented."