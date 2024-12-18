'They Are Done With the Disrespect': Atlanta Amazon Drivers Join Strike Threat

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced Wednesday that workers at an eighth Amazon facility—DGT8 outside of Atlanta, Georgia—unanimously voted to authorize a strike in response to the global retailer's refusal "to recognize their union and begin negotiations for a first contract."

"If Amazon Teamsters are forced onto the picket line, it's because the company has failed its workforce," said Teamsters general president Sean O'Brien in a Wednesday statement. "Amazon workers want to earn a good living, have decent healthcare, and be safe on the job. They are done with the disrespect, and if Amazon keeps pushing them, they will push them to strike."

Workers in three other states had already joined the strike threat. On Tuesday, the Teamsters announced that workers at four California facilities—DFX4, DAX5, KSBD, and DAX8—had voted to authorize a strike, and a day before that workers at the Amazon delivery station DIL7 in Skokie, Illinois authorized a strike. On Friday, December 13, workers at Staten Island warehouse JFK8 and the DBK4 delivery station in Queens announced approval of strike authorizations.

In June, workers at JFK8—who first voted in favor of creating a union two years ago—joined the Teamsters and chartered the Amazon Labor Union (ALU)-IBT Local 1.

The Teamsters have also been organizing drivers drivers who work for Amazon Delivery Service Partners (DSP), such as those at the DGT8 facility. The union argues that "Amazon wields absolute control over the terms and conditions of employment for its delivery drivers" through its DSP program, and therefore the company has an obligation to bargain with the Teamsters. Amazon argues these workers are the employees of its contractors, not employees of Amazon, according to CNN.

Over the summer, the National Labor Relations Board ruled that Amazon is a joint employer for some subcontracted drivers who deliver Amazon packages in California—a win for the Teamsters and those workers.

In response to the potential labor action, an Amazon spokesperson toldABC News last week that the Teamsters "have continued to intentionally mislead the public—claiming that they represent 'thousands of Amazon employees and drivers.' They don't."

Following the NYC votes, the Teamsters gave Amazon until this past Sunday to start talks. The union said Wednesday that "by ignoring the December 15 deadline set by the Teamsters to come to the table and negotiate a contract, Amazon has set itself up to face large-scale labor actions during the busy holiday season."

The strike threat also comes on the heels of a report from the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, published on Monday, which alleges that Amazon repeatedly ignored or rejected worker safety measures that were recommended internally—and even misleadingly presents worker injury data so that its warehouses seem safer than they actually are.

Amazon has released a statement decrying the report.