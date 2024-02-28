To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
Alan Shebaro teaching jiu-jitsu

U.S. Special Forces veteran and jiu-jitsu professor Alan Shebaro spoke out against Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza during a February 20, 2024 McKinney, Texas City Council meeting.

(Photo: Alan Shebaro/Facebook)

Watch: Special Forces Veteran Condemns US Support for Gaza Genocide

"This is wrong, and there's nothing more American than speaking out against what's wrong," Alan Shebaro said during a McKinney, Texas City Council meeting.

A U.S. Special Forces combat veteran spoke out during the public comment period of a recent Texas city council meeting, condemning Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza and United States support for the slaughter.

"My name is Alan Shebaro," the 47-year-old 3rd Special Forces Group veteran—who fought during the U.S.-led occupation of Iraq—said during the February 20 meeting in McKinney, Texas, north of Dallas.

"I know war," he continued. "What is going on in Palestine right now is not a war. It is the dehumanization, it's the genocide, it's the ethnic cleansing of a specific people to take their land. This is wrong, and there's nothing more American than speaking out against what's wrong."

Shebaro served 15 years in the U.S. military. Today, he is a 5th-degree jiu-jitsu black belt who owns the Combat Base Texas-Shabaro Jiu-Jitsu academy, which is also the headquarters of the We Defy Foundation, a group co-founded by Shebaro that's dedicated to preventing veteran suicides. An average of 16 U.S. veterans kill themselves daily.

On Sunday, Aaron Bushnell, an active-duty U.S. airman, fatally self-immolated outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., declaring, "I will no longer be complicit in genocide." His last words were, "Free Palestine!"

Shebaro and Bushnell decried U.S. complicity in the Gaza genocide. The U.S. provides Israel with nearly $4 billion in annual military aid and diplomatic support including three vetoes of United Nations Security Council cease-fire resolutions. The Biden administration—which has repeatedly sidestepped Congress to expedite emergency armed aid to Israel—is also seeking an additional $14.3 billion in military aid for its key Mideast ally.

Israel relies heavily upon U.S. weapons to wage a war in which Israeli forces have killed or maimed at least 100,000 Palestinians in Gaza while forcibly displacing around 90% of the besieged strip's 2.3 million people since the October 7 attacks by Hamas-led militants. Most of the dead are women and children. Thousands more people are missing and presumed buried beneath rubble. Diseases and deadly starvation have taken hold, with children and elders the most severely affected.

"The U.S. taxpayer is paying for this, which makes it even more frustrating," Shebaro told the McKinney council. "This needs to stop."

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline—which offers 24/7, free, and confidential support—can be reached by calling or texting 988, or through chat at 988lifeline.org.

Join the Movement: Become Part of the Solution Today

We're optimists who believe in the power of informed and engaged citizens to ignite and enact change to make the world a better place.

We're hundreds of thousands strong, but every single supporter counts.

Your contribution supports this new media model—free, independent, and dedicated to uncovering the truth. Stand with us in the fight for social justice, human rights, and equality. As a people-powered nonprofit news outlet, we cover the issues the corporate media never will. Join with us today!

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
aaron bushnellalan shebarobiden administrationgenocideisraelpalestinetexasu.s. special forcesu.s. support for israelveteransgaza

A U.S. Special Forces combat veteran spoke out during the public comment period of a recent Texas city council meeting, condemning Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza and United States support for the slaughter.

"My name is Alan Shebaro," the 47-year-old 3rd Special Forces Group veteran—who fought during the U.S.-led occupation of Iraq—said during the February 20 meeting in McKinney, Texas, north of Dallas.

"I know war," he continued. "What is going on in Palestine right now is not a war. It is the dehumanization, it's the genocide, it's the ethnic cleansing of a specific people to take their land. This is wrong, and there's nothing more American than speaking out against what's wrong."

Shebaro served 15 years in the U.S. military. Today, he is a 5th-degree jiu-jitsu black belt who owns the Combat Base Texas-Shabaro Jiu-Jitsu academy, which is also the headquarters of the We Defy Foundation, a group co-founded by Shebaro that's dedicated to preventing veteran suicides. An average of 16 U.S. veterans kill themselves daily.

On Sunday, Aaron Bushnell, an active-duty U.S. airman, fatally self-immolated outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., declaring, "I will no longer be complicit in genocide." His last words were, "Free Palestine!"

Shebaro and Bushnell decried U.S. complicity in the Gaza genocide. The U.S. provides Israel with nearly $4 billion in annual military aid and diplomatic support including three vetoes of United Nations Security Council cease-fire resolutions. The Biden administration—which has repeatedly sidestepped Congress to expedite emergency armed aid to Israel—is also seeking an additional $14.3 billion in military aid for its key Mideast ally.

Israel relies heavily upon U.S. weapons to wage a war in which Israeli forces have killed or maimed at least 100,000 Palestinians in Gaza while forcibly displacing around 90% of the besieged strip's 2.3 million people since the October 7 attacks by Hamas-led militants. Most of the dead are women and children. Thousands more people are missing and presumed buried beneath rubble. Diseases and deadly starvation have taken hold, with children and elders the most severely affected.

"The U.S. taxpayer is paying for this, which makes it even more frustrating," Shebaro told the McKinney council. "This needs to stop."

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline—which offers 24/7, free, and confidential support—can be reached by calling or texting 988, or through chat at 988lifeline.org.

A U.S. Special Forces combat veteran spoke out during the public comment period of a recent Texas city council meeting, condemning Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza and United States support for the slaughter.

"My name is Alan Shebaro," the 47-year-old 3rd Special Forces Group veteran—who fought during the U.S.-led occupation of Iraq—said during the February 20 meeting in McKinney, Texas, north of Dallas.

"I know war," he continued. "What is going on in Palestine right now is not a war. It is the dehumanization, it's the genocide, it's the ethnic cleansing of a specific people to take their land. This is wrong, and there's nothing more American than speaking out against what's wrong."

Shebaro served 15 years in the U.S. military. Today, he is a 5th-degree jiu-jitsu black belt who owns the Combat Base Texas-Shabaro Jiu-Jitsu academy, which is also the headquarters of the We Defy Foundation, a group co-founded by Shebaro that's dedicated to preventing veteran suicides. An average of 16 U.S. veterans kill themselves daily.

On Sunday, Aaron Bushnell, an active-duty U.S. airman, fatally self-immolated outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., declaring, "I will no longer be complicit in genocide." His last words were, "Free Palestine!"

Shebaro and Bushnell decried U.S. complicity in the Gaza genocide. The U.S. provides Israel with nearly $4 billion in annual military aid and diplomatic support including three vetoes of United Nations Security Council cease-fire resolutions. The Biden administration—which has repeatedly sidestepped Congress to expedite emergency armed aid to Israel—is also seeking an additional $14.3 billion in military aid for its key Mideast ally.

Israel relies heavily upon U.S. weapons to wage a war in which Israeli forces have killed or maimed at least 100,000 Palestinians in Gaza while forcibly displacing around 90% of the besieged strip's 2.3 million people since the October 7 attacks by Hamas-led militants. Most of the dead are women and children. Thousands more people are missing and presumed buried beneath rubble. Diseases and deadly starvation have taken hold, with children and elders the most severely affected.

"The U.S. taxpayer is paying for this, which makes it even more frustrating," Shebaro told the McKinney council. "This needs to stop."

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline—which offers 24/7, free, and confidential support—can be reached by calling or texting 988, or through chat at 988lifeline.org.

aaron bushnellalan shebarobiden administrationgenocideisraelpalestinetexasu.s. special forcesu.s. support for israelveteransgaza
Join the Conversation