'Where Are They Supposed to Go?' Asks Tlaib After Israel Orders Evacuation of Gaza Hospital

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib called on President Joe Biden on Friday to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu out of his most recent evacuation order in Gaza, this one threatening thousands of people in al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City with an imminent bombing unless they leave the facility.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said the hospital has become a "sanctuary" to more than 400 patients, some of whom are critically injured, and 12,000 displaced people in recent days as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has bombarded Gaza with airstrikes, killing at least 4,137 Palestinians so far.

Tlaib (D-Mich.), the only Palestinian American member of Congress, demanded to know whether Biden would "remain silent" about Israel's threat.

"Where are they supposed to go? Where!" she said, addressing the president on social media. "You must demand that your BFF Netanyahu withdrawal his evacuation order. Our country can't keep supporting this massacre of civilians."

PRCS issued an "urgent appeal" to the international community, warning that Israel had threatened to bomb the hospital.

The reported threat came days after a bombing at al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, for which Hamas and Israel have traded blame this week.

"We call on the world to take immediate and urgent action to prevent a new massacre like the one that occurred on the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital," said PRCS.



Al-Quds, the group said on social media, "could turn to ashes if those threats are carried out."



PRCS posted a video that showed dozens of families, including small children, who are currently relying on al-Quds Hospital for shelter.

In the U.K., former Member of Parliament Chris Williamson called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to intervene.



At Al Jazeera, Youmna ElSayed reported that following "an hour of relative, cautious calm" earlier in the evening in Gaza City, Israel has stepped up its bombardments throughout the city.

"Is there a world power capable of stopping the threats of the Israeli occupation army to bomb hospitals with innocent civilians inside?" asked PRCS.



The Institute for Middle East Understanding warned that "400 patients cannot simply evacuate."

"Neither can the 12,000 Palestinians sheltering inside," the group said. "Israel has bombed hospitals, schools, churches, and homes. No one in Gaza is safe, no matter where they go."