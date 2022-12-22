THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

A light rail train is seen in Inglewood, California

A Metro train traveling on the new K Line arrives at a station in Inglewood, California on August 22, 2022. (Photo: Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Cori Bush Unveils 'Visionary' Bills to Fund Climate-Friendly Light Rail, Bus Systems

"For too long, we have let rail and bus services, which are fundamental infrastructure for essential workers and our public transit-reliant residents, go dramatically underfunded," said the Missouri Democrat.

Jake Johnson

Progressive Rep. Cori Bush on Wednesday led the introduction of a pair of bills aimed at revamping the United States' chronically underfunded transportation infrastructure and ensuring the nation's public transit systems are efficient, accessible, and climate-friendly.

"For too long, we have let rail and bus services, which are fundamental infrastructure for essential workers and our public transit-reliant residents, go dramatically underfunded," said Bush (D-Mo.), who introduced the legislation alongside nearly dozens of fellow House Democrats.

"I am proud to introduce both the Bus Rapid Transit Act and the Light Rail Transit Act, legislation that would grant funds to transform public transit service in St. Louis and across our country," Bush continued. "Funding new and existing programs and resources needed for safer and more efficient services will upgrade infrastructure, create jobs, reduce emissions, improve connectivity, and make getting around our communities more equitable. I cannot wait to see more buses and rail cars out in our streets."

According to a summary released by Bush's office, the Bus Rapid Transit Act—backed by nearly 60 House Democrats—would "create a grant program to fund efficient publicly-owned Bus Rapid Transit systems across the country to improve on and expand high-quality bus service."

Basav Sen, director of the Climate Policy Program at the Institute for Policy Studies, called the bill "visionary" and said it is what the United States needs to "advance a just transition in our transportation system, from fossil-fueled automobile dependence to reliable, accessible public transit, powered by renewable energy, and providing good union jobs."

The accompanying Light Rail Transit Act would similarly bolster light rail transportation by establishing a grant program to provide public entities with funding to implement light rail projects as an alternative to automobile transportation, a major source of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

"The grant program created by the bill would provide flexibility for agencies and communities applying for funds, while also maintaining strong design standards to ensure passengers have the resources and tools they need for seamless travel," Bush's office said. "The excellent labor and climate standards in the bill would ensure thousands of union jobs would be created while cars are taken off the road and new rail lines rely on renewable energy."

The light rail measure is backed by a number of climate and clean transit advocacy organizations, including Bus Riders United STL, the National Association of City Transportation Officials, the Center for Biological Diversity, Trailnet, Rise to Thrive, and Food & Water Watch.

"We applaud Representative Bush's leadership to bring equity and justice to our transportation system," said Jim Walsh, policy director at Food & Water Watch. "High-quality public transportation powered by clean renewable energy is a critical component to ensuring a just transition away from fossil fuels. This proposal would help eliminate air and climate pollution while creating affordable, convenient transportation options for all."

Citing research from TransitCenter, Alissa Walker of Curbed noted Wednesday that just "10% of Americans currently live within walking distance of transit that comes every 15 minutes or less."

"Building high-capacity trains with short headways would fix that, but not all U.S. cities have rail systems," Walker wrote. "U.S. cities of all sizes have bus systems, and transit access could increase immediately for millions of people by simply increasing how often those buses run, expanding their routes, and updating fleets."

In an interview with Curbed, Bush stressed that "people depend on the bus in order to operate in their everyday lives."

"They deserve excellent service," said the Missouri Democrat.

