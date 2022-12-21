During Zelenskyy Visit, Biden to Unveil $2 Billion Military Package That Includes Patriot Missiles

The Biden administration is expected to announce a roughly $2 billion military assistance package for Ukraine on Wednesday—one that includes Patriot missile systems and misleadingly named \u0022precision bomb kits\u0022—as the war-ravaged nation\u0026#039;s president visits Washington, D.C. in his first trip outside of his country since the start of Russia\u0026#039;s invasion 10 months ago.\r\n\r\nUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House to accept the latest aid package, which comes on top of the nearly $45 billion in assistance Congress is poised to approve as part of its year-end omnibus spending bill. Later Wednesday, Zelenskyy is expected to speak to the press and deliver a primetime address to a joint session of Congress.\r\n\r\n\u0022We urge our government to take a leadership role in bringing the war in Ukraine to an end through supporting calls for a ceasefire and negotiated settlement.\u0022\r\n\r\nDuring a background call with reporters late Tuesday, a senior Biden administration official called the planned shipment of long-flawed Patriot missile systems—which Moscow has deemed a provocation—a \u0022critical\u0022 step to \u0022defend the Ukrainian people against Russia\u0026#039;s barbaric attacks on Ukraine\u0026#039;s critical infrastructure.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We will train Ukrainian forces on how to operate the Patriot missile battery in a third country,\u0022 the official said. \u0022This will take some time, but Ukrainian troops will take that training back to their country to operate this battery.\u0022\r\n\r\nCNN reported Tuesday that the $2 billion package is also expected to include \u0022precision bomb kits that will turn existing unguided munitions, or \u0026#039;dumb\u0026#039; bombs, into precision-guided \u0026#039;smart\u0026#039; bombs known as Joint Direct Attack Munitions, or JDAMs.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The precision bombs could help Ukraine attack fixed Russian defensive lines or other large targets,\u0022 CNN added. \u0022But they need to be dropped from fighter jets, which remains a significant challenge because of Russia\u0026#039;s own air defenses.\u0022\r\n\r\nZelenskyy\u0026#039;s visit to the U.S. capital will come as the prospects of peace talks to end the war, now approaching its second year, appear as distant as ever with civilian deaths continuing to mount and the possibility of a broader war still looming.\r\n\r\nUnited Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, a persistent advocate of a diplomatic settlement to end the devastating war, said during a press conference earlier this week that he is \u0022not optimistic about the possibility of effective peace talks\u0022 in the \u0022immediate future.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I do believe that the military confrontation will go on, and I think we will have still to wait a moment in which serious negotiations for peace will be possible,\u0022 Guterres added. \u0022I don\u0026#039;t see them in the immediate horizon.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast week, around 1,000 U.S. faith leaders including Bishop William J. Barber, Rev. Liz Theoharis, Dr. Cornel West, and Rev. Jesse Jackson released a statement calling for a \u0022Christmas Truce in Ukraine.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In the spirit of the truce that occurred in 1914 during the First World War,\u0022 the statement reads, \u0022we urge our government to take a leadership role in bringing the war in Ukraine to an end through supporting calls for a ceasefire and negotiated settlement, before the conflict results in a nuclear war that could devastate the world\u0026#039;s ecosystems and annihilate all of God\u0026#039;s creation.\u0022