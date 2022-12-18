FTC Urged to Take a Close Look as Musk's Twitter Bans Links to Competitors

Elon Musk\u0026#039;s Twitter announced Sunday that users are no longer allowed to post links to some of the social media platform\u0026#039;s competitors, including Facebook, Mastodon, Instagram, and Post, a move likely to draw the notice of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and European Union officials.\r\n\r\nIn a post explaining the new policy, Twitter said it will \u0022remove any free promotion of prohibited 3rd-party social media platforms, such as linking out (i.e. using URLs) to any of the [banned] platforms on Twitter.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Accounts that are used for the main purpose of promoting content on another social platform may be suspended,\u0022 Twitter said. \u0022Additionally, any attempts to bypass restrictions on external links to the above prohibited social media platforms through technical or non-technical means (e.g. URL cloaking, plaintext obfuscation) is in violation of this policy.\u0022\r\n\r\nOne exception to the ban, the company noted, is \u0022paid advertisement/promotion for any of the prohibited social media platforms.\u0022\r\n\r\nCritics said the move amounts to blatant anticompetitive behavior and urged the FTC—led by \u0022antitrust trailblazer\u0022 Lina Khan—to closely examine the new policy, which Twitter rolled out as Musk continues to make a mockery of his pledge to support free expression on the platform, including by suspending and permanently banning journalists who are reporting on his management of the company he purchased for $44 billion.\r\n\r\n\u0022There\u0026#039;s a lot of competition but this is probably Musk\u0026#039;s worst policy move so far,\u0022 said Evan Greer, director of the digital rights group Fight for the Future. \u0022Unquestionably censorious and anti-speech, huge, immediate problem for large numbers of users, flies in the face of Internet openness and everything social media ideally should be. Just appalling.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBrendan Keefe, an investigative journalist, tweeted that he has reported the policy to the FTC as \u0022a possible antitrust violation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I have also filed a formal notification to antitrust@ftc.gov,\u0022 Keefe added. \u0022It is standard practice for journalists to share their social media handles on all platforms. Now that will get you booted from Twitter.\u0022\r\n\r\nTwitter had already banned links to Mastodon, a platform that some have flocked to as an alternative to the Musk-run website.\r\n\r\nBill Baer, a former top antitrust official at the Justice Department and the FTC, said Friday that he \u0022could see all sorts of problems\u0022 with the Mastodon ban \u0022both from a competition and a consumer protection standpoint.\u0022 The FTC stresses on its website that it is illegal for a company with market power to \u0022maintain or acquire a dominant position by excluding competitors or preventing new entry.\u0022\r\n\r\nTwitter has been on the FTC\u0026#039;s radar following Musk\u0026#039;s takeover and subsequent mass layoffs and firings. As Bloomberg reported Thursday, the agency has sent letters to Twitter expressing concern that the company \u0022doesn\u0026#039;t have the security or legal resources to meet the requirements of its agreement with the FTC regarding user privacy and data security.\u0022\r\n\r\nTwitter\u0026#039;s new policy could also face scrutiny from E.U. officials, who have already voiced alarm over some of Musk\u0026#039;s moves as head of the platform used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.\r\n\r\n\u0022Not sure he can get away with this in the U.S. under the current FTC, but I suspect this is wildly illegal in the E.U.,\u0022 tweeted The Intercept\u0026#039;s Ryan Grim.\r\n\r\nUnder the E.U.\u0026#039;s Digital Markets Act, platforms are not allowed to \u0022prevent consumers from linking up to businesses outside their platforms.\u0022