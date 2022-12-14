'Chilling': Republican State AG's Office Sought List of Trans Texans

\u0022Despicable.\u0022 \u0022Disgusting.\u0022 \u0022Egregious.\u0022 \u0022Terrifying.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022What a gross abuse of power for no apparent purpose than to harass law-abiding Texans that he\u0026#039;s prejudiced against.\u0022\r\n\r\nThose were some of the responses to reporting by The Washington Post on Wednesday that the office of Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sought to create a list of state residents who had changed their gender on driver\u0026#039;s licenses and other Department of Public Safety (DPS) records.\r\n\r\n\u0022Need total number of changes from male to female and female to male for the last 24 months, broken down by month,\u0022 the head of the DPS driver\u0026#039;s license division wrote to colleagues on June 30, according to an email obtained via public records request. \u0022We won\u0026#039;t need DL/ID numbers at first but may need to have them later if we are required to manually look up documents.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs the newspaper detailed:\r\n\r\n\r\nAfter more than 16,000 such instances were identified, DPS officials determined that a manual search would be needed to determine the reason for the changes, DPS spokesman Travis Considine told the Post in response to questions.\r\n\r\n\u0022A verbal request was received,\u0022 he wrote in an email. \u0022Ultimately, our team advised the AG\u0026#039;s office the data requested neither exists nor could be accurately produced. Thus, no data of any kind was provided.\u0022\r\n\r\nAsked who in Paxton\u0026#039;s office had requested the records, he replied: \u0022I cannot say.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile Paxton\u0026#039;s office did not respond to requests for comment and public records obtained by the paper—entitled \u0022AG Request Sex Change Data\u0022 and \u0022AG data request\u0022—did not indicate why his office sought the information, LGBTQ+ individuals and rights advocates are fearful, given the Texas GOP\u0026#039;s \u0022unrelenting assault on trans rights.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast year, Texas lawmakers introduced over 40 anti-trans bills—more than any other state—with a focus on youth. GOP legislators have already signaled they plan to continue pushing such bills.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, Paxton in February released a nonbinding legal opinion claiming that gender-affirming care for minors—considered medically necessary by professional organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association—is child abuse. GOP Gov. Greg Abbott then ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to investigate child abuse claims filed against parents who may be providing their children with such care.\r\n\r\nThe Texas Supreme Court in May overturned a statewide injunction on procedural grounds but also concluded that Abbott did not have the authority to order the investigations. In response to another legal challenge filed by the ACLU and Lambda Legal, a Travis County district judge in September issued a second injunction blocking such probes for families that belong to the advocacy group PFLAG and those named in the suit.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe ACLU was among the organizations and individuals alarmed by the Post\u0026#039;s new reporting. The group said that \u0022this is an alarming attack on the privacy, safety, and dignity of transgender Texans. Trans people deserve to live free from persecution—in Texas and everywhere.\u0022\r\n\r\nHuman Rights Campaign (HRC) legal director Sarah Warbelow also weighed in with a statement:\r\n\r\n\r\nFor the LGBTQ+ community as a whole, but for transgender Americans in particular, today\u0026#039;s story out of Texas is chilling. Weaponizing state agencies and their public records to pinpoint and single out transgender Texans is terrifying, albeit not shocking. Throughout 2022, Attorney General Paxton, along with Gov. Abbot, have stopped at nothing to attack the very existence of transgender youth and adults. This development shows how far they\u0026#039;re willing to go in discriminating against transgender people. HRC stands with all members of the trans community in Texas who are living in an even higher state of emergency today, as we will continue to hold extremist officials accountable.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This is terrifying. Government seeking this kind of information (for no known legal reason) is clearly intended to intimidate people,\u0022 tweeted Jonathan Schwabish, a podcaster and senior fellow at the Urban Institute\u0026#039;s Income and Benefits Policy Center.\r\n\r\nJames Slattery, a \u0022recovering lawyer and agitator for voting rights\u0022 in Austin, similarly said: \u0022This is disgusting: TX AG Ken Paxton tried to use driver\u0026#039;s license data to compile a list of people in the state [who] are transgender. What a gross abuse of power for no apparent purpose than to harass law-abiding Texans that he\u0026#039;s prejudiced against.\u0022\r\n\r\nTexas-based digital strategist Sawyer Hackett asked, \u0022What could he possibly need this info for—beyond harassment and persecution?\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Trans Texans deserve better than to be policed and surveilled,\u0022 asserted the advocacy group UltraViolet, adding that Paxton \u0022is performing an egregious act of state-sanctioned violence—rounding up records of people who have changed their gender identities.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Democratic Attorneys General Association declared that \u0022Ken Paxton and Texas Republicans\u0026#039; targeted attacks on trans Texans are despicable. LGBTQIA+ Texans have the right to live without fear of their lives being scrutinized or put in jeopardy.\u0022\r\n\r\nSome critics even drew comparisons to the Nazis:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;re horrified to hear TX AG Paxton\u0026#039;s office tried to seek detailed data on trans Texans,\u0022 said the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus. \u0022Paxton and the Texas GOP have led effort after effort to attack transgender people. We must protect\u0026nbsp;trans people who are being targeted by their state governments.\u0022