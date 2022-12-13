CFPB Applauded for Proposing 'Public Rap Sheet' for Corporate Criminals

Consumer advocates on Tuesday welcomed a new proposal from a key government agency for a registry of nonbank financial institutions, which would be required to list themselves when they are subject to court orders and other legal actions.\r\n\r\nThe Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued a new proposed rule calling for a \u0022Registry of Nonbank Covered Persons Subject to Certain Agency and Court Orders,\u0022 which would require financial corporations to register \u0022upon becoming subject to a public written order or judgment imposing obligations based on violations of certain consumer protection laws.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This not only would help law enforcers spot repeat offenders; the public would be able to look at a trusted registry to see if a particular company is worth the risk.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe proposed registry would help the CFPB track and mitigate risks posed by corporations that have repeatedly broken consumer protection laws and would allow the bureau to share information with other regulators and law enforcement agencies.\r\n\r\nThe public registry would also help consumers access crucial information about companies before entering business relationships with financial companies such as mortgage servicers, title companies, and payday and installment loan companies.\r\n\r\nAmerican Banker reported that the registry, if adopted, could include federally insured banks and credit unions in the future.\r\n\r\n\u0022A public rap sheet for corporations is a welcome proposal,\u0022 said Bartlett Naylor, financial policy advocate for Public Citizen. \u0022This not only would help law enforcers spot repeat offenders; the public would be able to look at a trusted registry to see if a particular company is worth the risk.\u0022\r\n\r\nNaylor added that the registry could \u0022become a powerful tool for consumers and small businesses alike to track corporate offenders, who have embraced fines and litigation as a cost of doing business and rely on forced arbitration to keep consumers from having their day in court.\u0022\r\n\r\nConsumers would also have access to information about what companies are doing to end their lawbreaking, as large corporations on the registry would be \u0022required to designate an individual to attest whether the firm is adhering to registered law enforcement orders,\u0022 according to the CFPB.\r\n\r\nThe bureau noted that the proposed registry would help the CFPB fulfill the mandate it was given by Congress when it was established in 2011 at the urging of progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).\r\n\r\nCongress tasked the bureau \u0022with monitoring for risks to consumers in the offering or provision of consumer financial products and services and supervising the activities of certain nonbanks,\u0022 said the CFPB.\r\n\r\n\u0022Protecting American households is a shared effort across local, state, and federal authorities,\u0022 said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. \u0022The proposed registry will help the CFPB, the law enforcement community, and the public limit the harms from repeat offenders.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe proposed rule will be open for public comment for 60 days following its publication in the Federal Register.