Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Mourners at Club Q

Ren Kurgis, left, and Jessie Pacheco leave flowers at a memorial for the victims of a shooting at the LGBTQ+ nightclub Club Q on November 20, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo: Matthew Staver/The Washington Post)

House Dems to Examine Rise in Anti-LGBTQ+ Extremism in 'First of Its Kind' Hearing

"Republicans on my committee and across the country will be forced to face the real-life impact of their dangerous agenda," said Rep. Carolyn Maloney.

Julia Conley

Survivors of last month's deadly shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, will be among those testifying this week when federal lawmakers hold a hearing on how a surge in bigoted legislation pushed by Republicans has been linked to an uptick in violent attacks on LGBTQ+ communities.

"The rise in anti-LGBTQI+ extremism and the despicable policies that Republicans at every level of government are advancing... are harming the LGBTQI+ community."

The U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee, chaired by Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), will convene the hearing on Wednesday morning, examining a number of Republican proposals as well as recent incidents of violence.

"From Colorado Springs to my own district in New York City, communities across the country are facing a terrifying rise of anti-LGBTQI+ violence and extremism," said Maloney in a statement. "Make no mistake, the rise in anti-LGBTQI+ extremism and the despicable policies that Republicans at every level of government are advancing to attack the health and safety of LGBTQI+ people are harming the LGBTQI+ community and contributing to tragedies like what we saw at Club Q."

The hearing comes less than a month after a shooter armed with an AR-15 style rifle entered Club Q and immediately began shooting, killing five people and injuring more than a dozen others.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified a motive, but the shooting has been investigated as a hate crime and the suspect has been charged with 305 criminal counts, including first-degree murder and bias-motivated crimes.

The committee will hear testimony from Michael Anderson, a bartender at Club Q, and James Slaught, a patron, as well as co-owner Michael Haynes.

"These attacks like the one at Club Q are designed to scare us from living authentically and honestly," Anderson told NBC News. "But to our community and to the world, just know this: We are not afraid, we are empowered, we are strong, and we are proud. Love will win."

The shooting intensified condemnation of Republicans who have pushed anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and legislation, including Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). The congresswoman offered "prayers" to the victims, survivors, and their families after the attack, leading progressives to point out that she has aggressively promoted the loosening of gun control laws and has accused LGBTQ+ teachers, transgender people, and drag performers of "grooming" children throughout her political career.

One proponent of Boebert's "grooming" narrative, Gays Against Groomers founder Jaimee Mitchell, told FOX News host Tucker Carlson that shootings like the one at Club Q will not "stop until we end this evil agenda that is attacking children."

Republican state lawmakers last year introduced more than 340 pieces of legislation seeking to limit LGBTQ+ people's rights, including proposals to force transgender or gender non-conforming students to use bathrooms and join sports teams that correspond with their sex assigned at birth instead of their gender, to bar doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to young transgender people, and to ban classroom discussions related to gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools.

Related Content

A sign reading "Love Over Hate" outside Club Q in Colorado Springs

LGBTQ+ Nightclub Shooting in Colorado Springs Probed as Possible Hate Crime

Julia Conley

Since Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed his state's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill into law earlier this year, social media posts accusing LGBTQ+ people of being "groomers" went up by more than 400%, the House Oversight Committee reported.

At this week's hearing, Maloney said, "Republicans on my committee and across the country will be forced to face the real-life impact of their dangerous agenda. I hope LGBTQI+ individuals across the country will see that Democrats in Congress are fighting for them and will continue to push for policies that protect and expand their ability to live authentically and safely."

The Hill reported that the hearing will be the "first of its kind." While Congress held hearings decades ago in support of anti-LGBTQ+ measures, said author and researcher Jason Colavito, Maloney's will be the first to call for protections for these communities.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
COP15

End of Destructive Subsidies Key Demand at COP15 Biodiversity Talks

"Governments must address subsidies to extractive and otherwise harmful industries and stop encouraging such business models through trade and investment," asserted Greenpeace.

Brett Wilkins ·

Mourners at Club Q

House Dems to Examine Rise in Anti-LGBTQ+ Extremism in 'First of Its Kind' Hearing

"Republicans on my committee and across the country will be forced to face the real-life impact of their dangerous agenda," said Rep. Carolyn Maloney.

Julia Conley ·

Manchin-Biden-IRA

White House Reportedly Signals It Would Accept Work Requirements in Child Tax Credit Revival

"This would be a shameful cave by Biden and Democrats," argued one progressive strategist.

Jake Johnson ·

Keystone Pipeline spill Kansas 12/2022

'Tragedy Unfolding' as Cleanup of Largest-Ever Keystone Pipeline Oil Spill Continues

Around 600,000 gallons of crude tar sands oil spewed Wednesday from the pipeline into a northern Kansas creek that's part of a watershed providing drinking water for 800,000 people.

Brett Wilkins ·

Greek economist Yanis Varoufakis speaks to the media after visiting Julian Assange at Belmarsh prison in London on February 23, 2020.

Varoufakis Details Vision for Ending 'Global Empire of Capital' to Avert Catastrophe

Creating a new international economic order "sounds like an impossible dream," said the former Greek finance minister, but "not more impossible than the principle of one person, one vote, or of the end of the divine right of kings once sounded."

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.