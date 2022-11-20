LGBTQ+ Nightclub Shooting in Colorado Springs Probed as Possible Hate Crime

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates...\r\n\r\nA mass shooting that killed at least five people and injured at least 18 late Saturday at an\u0026nbsp;LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado will be investigated as a hate crime, a local district attorney told reporters Sunday.\r\n\r\n\u0022This will be investigated and is being investigated in that lens,\u0022 Michael Allen, the district attorney for Colorado\u0026#039;s 4th Judicial District, said, adding that authorities will consider a number of factors before charging the suspect with a hate crime. Police have not yet described a motive for the shooting.\r\n\r\nThe FBI is assisting in investigating the shooting.\r\n\r\nA shooter, who was identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, reportedly entered Club Q shortly before midnight wearing body armor and armed with an AR-15 style assault rifle. Police said a \u0022long rifle\u0022 was used in the shooting and at least two firearms were found at the scene.\r\n\r\nOn Sunday morning at least two injured victims were in critical condition.\r\n\r\nPolice said the suspect was subdued by at least two patrons at the club, who stopped him from shooting more people.\r\n\r\nAccording to The New York Times, \u0022someone with the same name and age as the suspect was arrested by sheriff\u0026#039;s deputies last year after a bomb threat in a residential area just outside Colorado Springs. The man\u0026#039;s mother told officials that he was threatening to hurt her with a homemade bomb, weapons, and ammunition, the sheriff’s office said at the time.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe shooting took place the night before Club Q was planning to join LGBTQ+ communities and groups around the world in marking the Transgender Day of Remembrance. The club had been planning to hold an \u0022all ages drag brunch\u0022 on Sunday.\r\n\r\nAccording to the Crowd Counting Consortium, a project run by professors at Harvard University and University of Connecticut which documents \u0022political crowds in public spaces,\u0022 drag shows and other events featuring drag performers have been increasingly targeted by right-wing attacks this year.\r\n\r\nIn September, the group \u0022logged more than 40 actions targeting these events, including at least 15 so far\u0022 that month.\r\n\r\n\u0022As we mark Transgender Day of Remembrance and mourn and remember the trans people who were taken from us far too soon, we must recommit ourselves to the work of ending gun violence, transphobia, and homophobia in our country and saluting the resilience of trans people everywhere,\u0022 said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), chair of the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus, noted that \u0022deadly violence against members of our community is sadly not new.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We know the toxic combination of hate and access to guns in this country leads to deadly results,\u0022 said Cicilline. \u0022We must honor the lives lost in this shooting and all LGBTQ+ lives lost due to violence with action—action to address the twin epidemics of hate and gun violence in this country.\u0022