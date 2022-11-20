Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

A sign reading "Love Over Hate" outside Club Q in Colorado Springs

Bouquets of flowers and a sign reading "Love Over Hate" are left near Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on November 20, 2022. At least five people were killed and 18 wounded in a mass shooting at the club on November 19. (Photo: Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images)

LGBTQ+ Nightclub Shooting in Colorado Springs Probed as Possible Hate Crime

"We know the toxic combination of hate and access to guns in this country leads to deadly results," said Rep. David Cicilline.

Julia Conley

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates...

A mass shooting that killed at least five people and injured at least 18 late Saturday at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado will be investigated as a hate crime, a local district attorney told reporters Sunday.

"This will be investigated and is being investigated in that lens," Michael Allen, the district attorney for Colorado's 4th Judicial District, said, adding that authorities will consider a number of factors before charging the suspect with a hate crime. Police have not yet described a motive for the shooting.

The FBI is assisting in investigating the shooting.

A shooter, who was identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, reportedly entered Club Q shortly before midnight wearing body armor and armed with an AR-15 style assault rifle. Police said a "long rifle" was used in the shooting and at least two firearms were found at the scene.

On Sunday morning at least two injured victims were in critical condition.

Police said the suspect was subdued by at least two patrons at the club, who stopped him from shooting more people.

According to The New York Times, "someone with the same name and age as the suspect was arrested by sheriff's deputies last year after a bomb threat in a residential area just outside Colorado Springs. The man's mother told officials that he was threatening to hurt her with a homemade bomb, weapons, and ammunition, the sheriff’s office said at the time."

The shooting took place the night before Club Q was planning to join LGBTQ+ communities and groups around the world in marking the Transgender Day of Remembrance. The club had been planning to hold an "all ages drag brunch" on Sunday.

According to the Crowd Counting Consortium, a project run by professors at Harvard University and University of Connecticut which documents "political crowds in public spaces," drag shows and other events featuring drag performers have been increasingly targeted by right-wing attacks this year.

In September, the group "logged more than 40 actions targeting these events, including at least 15 so far" that month.

"As we mark Transgender Day of Remembrance and mourn and remember the trans people who were taken from us far too soon, we must recommit ourselves to the work of ending gun violence, transphobia, and homophobia in our country and saluting the resilience of trans people everywhere," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), chair of the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus, noted that "deadly violence against members of our community is sadly not new."

"We know the toxic combination of hate and access to guns in this country leads to deadly results," said Cicilline. "We must honor the lives lost in this shooting and all LGBTQ+ lives lost due to violence with action—action to address the twin epidemics of hate and gun violence in this country."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Nuclear Plant

UN Demands Demilitarized Zone After Latest Zaporizhzhia Shelling

The head of the IAEA warned the forces responsible for the strikes at the largest nuclear plant in Europe are "playing with fire."

Julia Conley ·

A sign reading "Love Over Hate" outside Club Q in Colorado Springs

LGBTQ+ Nightclub Shooting in Colorado Springs Probed as Possible Hate Crime

"We know the toxic combination of hate and access to guns in this country leads to deadly results," said Rep. David Cicilline.

Julia Conley ·

Loss and Damage protest

Global South Campaigners Applauded for Securing Loss and Damage Fund in COP27 Deal

"This is a testament to the incredible mobilization of vulnerable countries and civil society," said one campaigner. "Much work still to be done but a dam has broken."

Julia Conley ·

Samuel Alito

Calls for Ethics Probe Follow Bombshell Report of Right-Wing Attempts to Influence Supreme Court

"It's no wonder trust in the Court has hit a record low," said one critic. "Structural reform of the Court, including strict new ethics rules, is needed now more than ever."

Julia Conley ·

Southern service workers hold up union cards

To Combat Decades of Unfair Treatment, Service Workers Across South Launch Union

"With eyes wide open to the past and immense hope for a better future, we are building a union to fight for living wages, fair working conditions, and a voice on the job," said one member.

Julia Conley ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Trump Accused of 'Brazen' Campaign Finance Violation a Day Before Expected 2024 Launch
  2. Citing Orwell, Judge Blocks 'Positively Dystopian' Censorship Law Backed by DeSantis
  3. Calls for Ethics Probe Follow Bombshell Report of Right-Wing Attempts to Influence Supreme Court
  4. Twitter Verges on Collapse as Workers Quit in Revolt Against 'Notorious Union-Buster' Elon Musk
  5. Fresh Call to Impeach Clarence Thomas After Latest Ruling on Jan. 6 Insurrection
  6. A Note of Apology to This Nation's Younger Generations: We Failed You
  7. New Memo Details Legal Case to Indict Trump Over Mar-a-Lago Documents
  8. House Democrat Leads Charge to Bar Trump From Office, Citing 14th Amendment
  9. 'How Democracy Gets Corroded': Right-Wing Group Gets Two Dark Money Donations of $425 Million
  10. Our Only Hope is to Defeat the Right-Wing Effort to Destroy Public Institutions
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.