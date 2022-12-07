Germany Arrests 25 Over Alleged Far-Right Plot to Violently Overthrow Government

In early morning raids on Wednesday, authorities arrested 25 alleged members and supporters of a far-right terrorist organization accused of plotting to violently overthrow the German government.\r\n\r\nRoughly 3,000 officers took part in the raids across Germany, and two people were arrested in Austria and Italy, according to a lengthy statement from federal prosecutors. The organization was formed last year and those detained include members of the right-wing extremist Reichsbürger (Citizens of the Reich) movement and people influenced by QAnon conspiracy theories.\r\n\r\nThe Associated Press reported that \u0022while police raids against the far right are not uncommon in the country—still sensitive to its grim Nazi past—the scale of the operation was unusual.\u0022\r\n\r\nNoting that prosecutors said members believe Germany is ruled by a so-called \u0022deep state,\u0022 the AP pointed out that \u0022similar baseless claims about the United States were made by former President Donald Trump,\u0022 who is seeking the GOP\u0026#039;s 2024 nomination.\r\n\r\nThe goal of the German group, which includes ex-soldiers, was \u0022to overcome the existing state order in Germany and to establish its own form of state, the outlines of which have already been developed,\u0022 prosecutors said. \u0022The members of the organization were aware that this goal can only be achieved through the use of military means and violence against state representatives. This also included commissioning killings.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe organization allegedly had created a ruling council, as well as a military arm and various departments including \u0022foreign,\u0022 \u0022health,\u0022 and \u0022justice.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Investigators are thought to have got wind of the group when they uncovered a kidnap plot last April involving a gang who called themselves United Patriots,\u0022 the BBC noted. \u0022They too were part of the Reichsbürger scene and had allegedly planned to abduct Health Minister Karl Lauterbach while also creating \u0026#039;civil war conditions\u0026#039; to bring about an end to Germany\u0026#039;s democracy.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs The New York Times detailed:\r\n\r\n\r\nGerman news media widely identified the man as Prince Heinrich XIII of Reuss, a descendant of a former German royal family. The Reuss family has long distanced itself from Heinrich XIII because of his involvement in the Reichsbürger scene.\r\n\r\nAnother of those detained, identified by prosecutors as Birgit M.-W., was suspected of being appointed to head the justice arm of the group. German media identified her as Birgit Malsack-Winkemann, a judge in Berlin and member of Alternative for Germany. She served as member of Parliament from 2017 to 2021.\r\n\r\nA Russian citizen, whom the prosecutors identified as \u0022Vitalia B.,\u0022 was \u0022strongly suspected\u0022 of supporting Heinrich XIII in trying to establish contacts with Moscow.\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a Wednesday tweet thanking all the authorities involved \u0022for the professional execution of the anti-terror raid,\u0022 German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said that \u0022this was a logistically highly demanding measure that was carried out successfully\u0022 and \u0022it proves: Our democracy is defensive!\u0022