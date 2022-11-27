Massive Demonstration of Support for Lopez Obrador in Mexico City

Tens of thousands marched with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Sunday in a massive demonstration through Mexico City to show their support for Lopez Obrador.\r\n\r\nThe march is\u0026nbsp;celebrating\u0026nbsp;the \u0022transformation of Mexico\u0022 four years into his six-year term. Lopez Obrador, known by his initials AMLO\u0026nbsp;was elected in 2018 and heralded as\u0026nbsp;the Bernie Sanders of Mexico.\r\n\r\nReuters reported:\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The president is not alone,\u0022 read a placard at the rally, while others vowed support for the government\u0026#039;s controversial electoral reform plan.\r\n\r\n\u0022I like the way AMLO governs, always doing everything for the most vulnerable,\u0022 said Alma Perez, a 35-year-old teacher who traveled from the southern state of Guerrero to join the march.\r\n\r\nLopez Obrador \u0022has done what no other president has done for the poor,\u0022 said Ramon Suarez, a 33-year-old electrician.\r\n\r\nMariachi bands entertained the president\u0026#039;s supporters, who arrived on buses from around the country, many wearing purple, the color of his Morena party.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nAgence France Presse reports:\r\n\r\n\r\nLopez Obrador, who enjoys an approval rating of nearly 60 percent, owes much of his popularity to his social welfare programs aimed at helping the elderly and disadvantaged Mexicans.\r\n\r\nMexican presidents are barred from serving more than one term, and Lopez Obrador has ruled out trying to change the constitution to stay in office.\r\n\r\nEven so, he is keen to see his Morena party hold onto power after he stands aside.\r\n\r\n\r\nThree of Lopez Obrador\u0026#039;s allies and potential successors -- Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez -- accompanied him at the rally.