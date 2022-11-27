Sign up for our newsletter.

Follow us:

AMLO March - Mexico City

 Aerial view of the march leading by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Reforma avenue to commemorate his fourth year in office in Mexico City, taken on November 27, 2022. (Photo by RODRIGO OROPEZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Massive Demonstration of Support for Lopez Obrador in Mexico City

AMLO was elected in 2018 and heralded as the Bernie Sanders of Mexico

Common Dreams staff

Tens of thousands marched with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Sunday in a massive demonstration through Mexico City to show their support for Lopez Obrador.

The march is celebrating the "transformation of Mexico" four years into his six-year term. Lopez Obrador, known by his initials AMLO was elected in 2018 and heralded as the Bernie Sanders of Mexico.

Reuters reported:

"The president is not alone," read a placard at the rally, while others vowed support for the government's controversial electoral reform plan.

"I like the way AMLO governs, always doing everything for the most vulnerable," said Alma Perez, a 35-year-old teacher who traveled from the southern state of Guerrero to join the march.

Lopez Obrador "has done what no other president has done for the poor," said Ramon Suarez, a 33-year-old electrician.

Mariachi bands entertained the president's supporters, who arrived on buses from around the country, many wearing purple, the color of his Morena party.

 

Agence France Presse reports:

Lopez Obrador, who enjoys an approval rating of nearly 60 percent, owes much of his popularity to his social welfare programs aimed at helping the elderly and disadvantaged Mexicans.

Mexican presidents are barred from serving more than one term, and Lopez Obrador has ruled out trying to change the constitution to stay in office.

Even so, he is keen to see his Morena party hold onto power after he stands aside.

Three of Lopez Obrador's allies and potential successors -- Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez -- accompanied him at the rally.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

Common Dreams Logo

