Police arrive at the scene of a mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia

Police arrive at the site a mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia on November 22, 2022. (Photo: KHOU 11/YouTube Screengrab)

Yet Another Mass Shooting in US as Gunman Kills at Least 6 in Virginia Walmart

"I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives," said a Virginia state lawmaker.

Jake Johnson

A gunman opened fire inside a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart late Tuesday, killing at least six people and wounding others in the latest mass shooting in the United States, which has seen more than 600 this year alone.

Reuters reported that local police "have so far not provided any details about the suspected shooter, but several media outlets have identified him as a manager at the store." The shooter was found dead at the scene.

"The police were not clear whether the shooter died of self-inflicted injuries," Reuters added. "They believed that the shooting happened inside the store, but said that one body was found outside."

State Sen. L. Louise Lucas, the Democratic president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate, tweeted that she is "absolutely heartbroken that America's latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight."

"I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives," Lucas wrote.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said he is "sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake."

The Virginia shooting comes days after a gunman killed five people at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. The suspect is facing murder and hate crime charges.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
