Scholars, Attorneys, and Advocates to Supreme Court: Don't Let GOP Tank Student Debt Relief

A broad coalition of legal scholars, attorneys, labor unions, and advocates filed amicus briefs this week imploring the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration\u0026#039;s student debt cancellation program, which lower courts have put on hold as Republican officials and right-wing groups attempt to block relief for tens of millions of borrowers.\r\n\r\nThe series of filings includes a 32-page brief led by the founders of the Student Loan Law Initiative, a project of the University of California, Irvine School of Law and the Student Borrower Protection Center. The law scholars argue that the Biden administration is perfectly within its right to forgive student loan debt \u0022because Congress, through the plain language of the relevant statute, delegated precisely the authority exercised here.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Debt relief will provide crucial assistance to a huge number of people around the country, including in the states whose leaders are currently suing to stop it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The relevant statutory text is clear as sunlight,\u0022 the brief reads. \u0022The HEROES Act of 2003 authorizes the secretary of education to \u0026#039;waive or modify any statutory or regulatory provision applicable to the student financial assistance programs under [T]itle IV of the [Higher Education] Act [of 1965] as the secretary deems necessary in connection with a... national emergency.\u0026#039; \u0026nbsp;That is exactly what the secretary did here.\u0022\r\n\r\nFormer U.S. Rep. George Miller (D-Calif.), the lead author of the HEROES Act, submitted an amicus brief on Tuesday echoing that assessment.\r\n\r\n\u0022In short, the HEROES Act permits the reduction or elimination of a student borrower\u0026#039;s debt burden by allowing the secretary to \u0026#039;relinquish\u0026#039; or \u0026#039;make more moderate\u0026#039; the provisions that require repayment of student loans,\u0022 Miller wrote. \u0022This understanding of \u0026#039;waive\u0026#039; and \u0026#039;modify\u0026#039; aligns with the way that agencies have interpreted these terms in similar statutory provisions.\u0022\r\n\r\nOther amicus briefs in support of upholding the Biden administration\u0026#039;s debt cancellation program were submitted this week by the American Federation of Teachers, the Student Borrower Protection Center, the National Consumer Law Center, Democracy Forward, Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, and other organizations. If the program is allowed to proceed, eligible student loan borrowers will receive up to $20,000 in debt relief.\r\n\r\n\u0022As briefs from a broad range of people, experts, and legal scholars show, President Biden\u0026#039;s debt relief plan for student loan borrowers is legal, necessary, and appropriate,\u0022 said Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward. \u0022Debt relief will provide crucial assistance to a huge number of people around the country, including in the states whose leaders are currently suing to stop it.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe briefs were filed on the same day the Biden administration announced another extension of the student loan repayment freeze, which will now expire at the end of June.\r\n\r\nLast week, the Biden Justice Department formally asked the Supreme Court to reinstate the administration\u0026#039;s debt forgiveness program after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit issued an injunction halting the plan, siding with Republican officials from Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, South Carolina, and Kansas and leaving tens of millions of people in limbo.\r\n\r\nOn Wednesday, those six states submitted a brief urging the Supreme Court to reject the Biden administration\u0026#039;s effort to restore the student debt cancellation program, which has paused applications as legal challenges unfold.\r\n\r\nRight-wing Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has twice rejected emergency requests to block the debt relief plan in recent weeks.\r\n\r\nPersis Yu, deputy executive director and managing counsel at the Student Borrower Protection Center, said Wednesday that vulnerable student loan borrowers \u0022deserve better than to be treated like political pawns.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We have faith that the Supreme Court will see through the political chicanery and allow this critical program to deliver the relief that 40 million working- and middle-class borrowers desperately need,\u0022 Yu added.