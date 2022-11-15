'Workers Win' as Illinois Passes Pro-Labor Constitutional Amendment

Labor advocates on Tuesday applauded the passage of an Illinois state constitutional amendment enshrining what one proponent called \u0022the strongest worker protections in the nation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Illinois is and always will be a workers\u0026#039; rights state. This victory is a historic moment for our workers and our entire state.\u0022\r\n\r\nWith 100% of precincts reporting Tuesday—a week after Election Day—the Associated Press reported that the Workers\u0026#039; Rights Amendment had received 58% of the vote.\r\n\r\nThe amendment codifies \u0022the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively.\u0022 It further states that \u0022no law shall be passed that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment and workplace safety.\u0022\r\n\r\nTim Drea, chair of the Vote Yes for Workers\u0026#039; Rights campaign, said in a statement that \u0022the voters of Illinois sent a clear message by passing the Workers\u0026#039; Rights Amendment.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Illinois is and always will be a workers\u0026#039; rights state,\u0022 Drea added. \u0022This victory is a historic moment for our workers and our entire state.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLabor and progressive groups, as well as a broad range of Democrats from Gov. J.B. Pritzker to U.S. Rep. Jesús \u0022Chuy\u0022 García, backed the amendment, which was staunchly opposed by the Chamber of Commerce, the Illinois Manufacturers\u0026#039; Association, and Republicans.\r\n\r\n\u0022Yes\u0022 campaign spokesperson Joe Bowen asserted that \u0022being able to protect everyone\u0026#039;s ability to step up and organize their workplace is a critical component to making sure everyone has access to some higher paying jobs and safer workplaces.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Specifically, you\u0026#039;ve certainly seen a lot of abuses—Starbucks baristas or folks who might work at Amazon warehouses,\u0022 he added. \u0022But these historical examples have existed for generations and it\u0026#039;s really important that we do what we can to secure these rights for Illinoisans.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Chicago Federation of Labor hailed the amendment\u0026#039;s passage as \u0022a win for every single working class individual in Illinois.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Workers\u0026#039; rights are now in our state constitution,\u0022 the organization tweeted. \u0022We are proud of every single worker in Illinois who chose to vote for themselves on Nov. 8. WE are what makes Illinois great, and now OUR right to negotiate safe working conditions and fair pay will never be taken away!\u0022\r\n\r\nIt was a good election for workers\u0026#039; rights, with voters in several states and cities saying employees—including those who earn tips—should be paid more. A measure that would pay medical workers in one California city $25 an hour is also expected to pass.