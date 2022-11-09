Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the NRA convension

South Dakota's Republican Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the National Rifle Association convention on May 27, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

'The Right Thing to Do': Voters in Deep Red South Dakota Approve Medicaid Expansion

"There is still ideological opposition among many red state politicians to expanding Medicaid," noted one expert. "When voters have been able to weigh in directly like in South Dakota, the results are different."

Jake Johnson

Defying their right-wing political leaders, South Dakota voters on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment to expand the state's Medicaid program under the Affordable Care Act, a move that will extend public health insurance coverage to around 45,000 low-income people.

With Tuesday's vote, which currently sits at 56% in favor of the amendment and 44% against, South Dakota is set to become the seventh state to expand Medicaid through a ballot measure, keeping the undefeated streak for Medicaid initiatives intact.

"We're glad that South Dakota voters saw that helping our neighbors get healthcare is the right thing to do."

"We're glad that South Dakota voters saw that helping our neighbors get healthcare is the right thing to do," Dave Kapaska, a retired hospital executive and co-chair of the American Heart Association's volunteer cabinet for Medicaid expansion, said in a statement sent out by South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, the group that led the ballot campaign.

Approval of the ballot measure came months after South Dakotans rejected a GOP-backed constitutional amendment that raised the threshold for passage of most ballot initiatives from a simple majority to 60%, which would have spelled defeat for Medicaid expansion.

Prior to Tuesday, South Dakota was among the dozen Republican-controlled states that refused to expand Medicaid coverage under the ACA, depriving millions of people across the U.S. of lifesaving care. Under current South Dakota law, as Vox's Dylan Scott explained Wednesday, "childless adults of working age cannot qualify for coverage at all."

"Pregnant women, children, and the elderly can currently receive Medicaid benefits, but working parents must have a very low income—less than 63% of the federal poverty level, about $17,500 for a family of four—to enroll," Scott added.

Zach Marcus, the campaign manager for South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, said in a statement that "there are thousands of people in South Dakota who are stuck in the middle."

"They're people who are making too much money to qualify for Medicaid, but still don't make enough money to qualify for insurance on their own," said Marcus.

Once Medicaid is expanded in South Dakota despite opposition from the state's Republican legislature and GOP Gov. Kristi Noem, people between the ages of 18 and 65 who earn less than 133% of the federal poverty line—roughly $37,000 a year—will be eligible for coverage under the program.

"A dozen years after passage of Obamacare, there is still ideological opposition among many red state politicians to expanding Medicaid," noted Larry Levitt, executive vice president for health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation. "When voters have been able to weigh in directly like in South Dakota, the results are different."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Workers

'Congress Needs to Get the Message': Nebraskans Vote to Raise Minimum Wage to $15 an Hour

"Voters did the right thing for workers and businesses," said one Nebraska business owner. "Raising the minimum wage will help our state build a stronger workforce and economy."

Jake Johnson ·

Maxwell Frost celebrates victory in Florida U.S. House race

Summer Lee, Maxwell Frost Among New Progressive Champions Heading to US House

Voters "care about how much their basic needs cost," said Rep.-elect Summer Lee in Pennsylvania's 12th District. "These are things that truly connect us. And I believe that's actually what makes progressives and our progressive messaging resonate."

Julia Conley ·

Prisoners chained together in Alabama

Voters in Four States Approve Bans on Forced Prison Labor

"There should be no exceptions to a ban on slavery," said Democratic U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley following passage of Measure 112 in Oregon.

Jon Queally ·

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance greet supporters during a rally on November 7, 2022 in Vandalia, Ohio.

210+ GOP Candidates Who Spread Doubt and Lies About 2020 Election Won Their Races

"Two hundred deranged reactionaries elected to government," quipped one progressive critic.

Kenny Stancil ·

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the NRA convension

'The Right Thing to Do': Voters in Deep Red South Dakota Approve Medicaid Expansion

"There is still ideological opposition among many red state politicians to expanding Medicaid," noted one expert. "When voters have been able to weigh in directly like in South Dakota, the results are different."

Jake Johnson ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.