Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

biden speaks at white house

U.S. President Joe Biden conducts a news conference on the midterm elections and other issues in the State Dining Room of the White House on November 9, 2022. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

To Defend Social Security and Medicare, Dems Urged to Lift Debt Ceiling Before 2023

The president said that "under no circumstances" will he go along with Republican efforts to cut the social safety net programs, declaring: "That's not on the table. I will not do that."

Jessica Corbett

With Democrats still at risk of losing control of one or both chambers of Congress after Tuesday's midterm elections, calls mounted for federal lawmakers and President Joe Biden to raise the debt ceiling before the new year.

As votes were still being counted in several states Wednesday, the advocacy group Social Security Works tweeted that Democrats, led by Biden, "focused heavily on Social Security during the campaign. They made sure voters knew about Republican threats to the program, and promised that Democrats would protect Social Security."

"Now, it's time for Democrats to keep that promise by raising or eliminating the debt ceiling in the final months of the year, so that Republicans can't use it as leverage to force cuts to Social Security and Medicare," the group declared. "After last night, it's clear that cutting Social Security remains the third rail of American politics. Republicans just got shocked."

During a press conference Wednesday, Biden said that "under no circumstances" will he go along with Republican efforts to cut the social safety net programs. As he put it: "That's not on the table. I will not do that."

As Common Dreams detailed in mid-October, four Republicans hoping to serve as the next chair of the House Budget Committee—Reps. Jason Smith (Mo.), Jodey Arrington (Texas), Buddy Carter (Ga.), and Lloyd Smucker (Pa.)—have signaled that if the GOP seizes the chamber, they aim to use next year's debt ceiling deadline to force concessions from Democrats.

All four of those GOP congressmen won their races Tuesday and various projections currently lean toward Republicans having a narrow majority in the House next year.

Amid growing fears of Republicans using the looming deadline to go after key government programs, over 30 lawmakers late last month called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) "to implement a solution more permanent and reliable than the current practice of hastily taking action each time we approach the dollar amount of the debt limit or the expiration of an enacted suspension."

"As we have detailed in the past, there are several options to do this," the lawmakers wrote, "including proposals to authorize the secretary of the Treasury to raise the debt limit unilaterally (e.g., H.R. 5415) and to permanently repeal the federal debt limit (e.g., H.R. 1041 or H.R. 3305), among others."

Politico reported last week that the president "has ruled out abolishing the debt limit, deeming it an 'irresponsible' idea," but also, "senior Biden officials and allies are exploring a series of strategies for raising the debt ceiling, in a bid to avert a standoff with Republicans next year."

"The private discussions have focused largely on whether Congress can and should head off the high-stakes conflict before it begins by striking a lame-duck session deal to lift the debt limit—or, in a sign of the grave concerns within the party, deploying a procedural tool that would allow Democrats to unilaterally pass an increase," the outlet noted, referring to the budget reconciliation process used earlier this year to pass the Inflation Reduction Act. "Under consideration is a debt ceiling hike that would extend past the 2024 election, in effect removing the drama for the rest of Biden's term."

"Democratic leaders are already juggling several competing priorities for the lame-duck session, including efforts to pass a major defense bill, push through outstanding energy-permitting legislation, and vote on proposals protecting same-sex marriage and shoring up the electoral process," Politico pointed out. "Congress also needs to reach a government funding deal before its December 16 deadline."

Still, defenders of Social Security and Medicare are demanding swift action.

"Don't wait for the center to conjure excuses," MSNBC columnist James Downie said early Wednesday. "Raise the debt ceiling. Now."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
biden speaks at white house

To Defend Social Security and Medicare, Dems Urged to Lift Debt Ceiling Before 2023

The president said that "under no circumstances" will he go along with Republican efforts to cut the social safety net programs, declaring: "That's not on the table. I will not do that."

Jessica Corbett ·

banks climate

US Mega-Banks Behind 1/3 of Climate-Destroying Oil and Gas Expansion: Report

"The outsized role of Wall Street in driving fossil fuel expansion globally is deeply alarming," said one expert.

Brett Wilkins ·

young voters in Maryland

'Young People Saved This Election' for Democrats, Say Progressives

"Don't underestimate the power of a pissed off generation," said NextGen America.

Jessica Corbett ·

U.S. EPA Administrator Michael Regan speaks at the White House on May 12, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

Anger as Biden EPA Backs 'Dangerous and Unnecessary' Oil Export Project on Texas Coast

"You cannot address current and historic environmental injustice if you are advancing new fossil fuel projects," said one campaigner.

Brett Wilkins ·

Australian anti-nuclear campaigners

'So Irresponsible': US Condemned for Warning Australia Against Joining Anti-Nuclear Treaty

Australia "should not face intimidation from so-called allies under the auspices of defense cooperation," said one advocate.

Julia Conley ·

Most Popular

 
  1. House Analysis Confirms Corporations Use 'Cover of Inflation to Raise Prices Excessively'
  2. 'Americans Aren't Serfs': House Democrats Propose End to Wall Street Rent-Gouging
  3. 'Seismic Win': Michigan Voters Approve Constitutional Amendment to Protect Abortion Rights
  4. Trump Reportedly Seeking Tips for Imprisoning Journalists If Reelected in 2024
  5. During Speech on Fascism and 'Creepy' GOP, a Direct Appeal to Texas Governor's Wife in the Audience
  6. The GOP Is Terrified of You, Because Democracy Scares the Hell Out of Them
  7. Top Economist at Major Global Bank Says Corporate Profits Are Fueling Inflation
  8. Powell Wasn't Asked a Single Question About Corporate Profits Driving Inflation
  9. The Media Frenzy Over High Gas Prices Obscures an Inconvenient Truth
  10. Musk-Owned Twitter Sued for Violating CA and Federal Law With Mass Layoffs
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.