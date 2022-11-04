Sign up for our newsletter.

Former President Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Sioux Gateway Airport on November 3, 2022 in Sioux City, Iowa. (Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

'Very Soon. Get Ready': Trump Signals 2024 Announcement Imminent

The former president's advisers are reportedly eyeing November 14 for a campaign launch.

Julia Conley

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday night signaled to his supporters in Sioux City, Iowa that he's close to making an announcement about the 2024 election, as his advisers are reportedly preparing for a campaign launch days after the midterms.

As Axios reported Friday, Trump's aides are "discussing announcing the launch of a 2024 presidential campaign on November 14."

In Sioux City, the former Republican leader told a rally crowd of a presidential run, "In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again."

"Get ready, that's all I'm telling you—very soon," he added. "Get ready."

The remarks came five days before the midterm elections, in which Trump urged the Iowa crowd to vote against Democrats, as recent polls indicate Republicans have a good chance of taking at least the U.S. House.

The former president's influence over the midterms has been made clear as a majority of Republican candidates endorse Trump's "Big Lie" regarding the 2020 election, which he continues to baselessly claim was rigged in President Joe Biden's favor.

According to CNN, some of Trump's top aides are advising him to announce his 2024 campaign in one of the swing states that Biden won narrowly.

The news that Trump may launch his campaign on November 14 comes as the Department of Justice weighs whether it will bring charges against him over his retention of confidential government documents after he left office in 2021 and his involvement in attempts to reverse the results of the 2020 election and organize the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The DOJ is considering appointing a special counsel to oversee the two investigations into Trump if he runs for president again.

Former U.S President Donald Trump arrives at a rally on October 22, 2022 in Robstown, Texas.

Watchdog Group Vows 14th Amendment Challenge If Trump Runs in 2024

Kenny Stancil

As Common Dreams reported Thursday, government watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) plans to pursue a disqualification for public office should Trump launch a presidential campaign. The group would invoke the Fourteenth Amendment, which "bars anyone who engaged in insurrection against the Constitution they swore to defend from holding office."

"If Trump runs, we're ready," said CREW Friday.

