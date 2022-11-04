400+ Scientists Tell COP27 PR Firm to Drop Exxon and Other Fossil Fuel Clients

More than 420 scientists on Friday urged Hill+Knowlton Strategies—the U.S.-based public relations firm hired by the Egyptian government to lead communications at the United Nations\u0026#039; annual climate summit—to drop its fossil fuel clients before the pivotal COP27 talks start this weekend in Sharm el-Sheikh.\r\n\r\n\u0022Letting Hill+Knowlton run communications for the climate talks is like putting the fox\u0026#039;s PR hack in charge of branding the chicken coop.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn an open letter organized by Fossil Free Media\u0026#039;s Clean Creatives campaign and the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), the experts wrote that \u0022Hill+Knowlton has played an enabling role in [fossil fuel industry-backed disinformation] campaigns to mislead the public through its work with clients such as Saudi Aramco, ExxonMobil, and the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022These clients have not taken the fundamental steps necessary to address the climate emergency and sharply rein in fossil fuels,\u0022 says the letter. \u0022Instead, they have used Hill+Knowlton and other PR agencies to spin, delay, and mislead, in order to continue expanding fossil fuel production and thereby increasing heat-trapping emissions.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to Clean Creatives campaign director Duncan Meisel, \u0022Hill+Knowlton\u0026#039;s fossil fuel clients have told investors and regulators that they plan to dig up and burn enough coal, oil, and gas to make achieving the Paris climate agreement\u0022—which seeks to limit global warming to 1.5ºC above preindustrial levels—\u0022impossible.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Working with these clients,\u0022 Meisel said in a statement, \u0022is incompatible with H+K\u0026#039;s ability to be an effective advocate for action to stop the climate emergency at COP27.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe scientists concluded their letter by calling on Hill+Knowlton \u0022to end its relationship with fossil fuel clients that are worsening the climate crisis, and commit fully to the climate action the world desperately needs.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Climate advocates are working tirelessly to hold the fossil fuel industry accountable for decades of greenwashing and deception that have enabled them to mislead people and policymakers, emit deadly levels of carbon pollution, and prioritize private gain over public interest,\u0022 said Astrid Caldas, senior climate scientist for community resilience at UCS.\r\n\r\n\u0022Hill+Knowlton\u0026#039;s work with fossil fuel clients is an egregious conflict of interest with the mission of COP27 and what is needed to address the worsening impacts of climate change,\u0022 Caldas added.\r\n\r\n\u0022There\u0026#039;s nothing to stop H+K from spinning the outcomes of the talks to benefit their fossil fuel clients or sharing key intelligence with industry partners.\u0022\r\n\r\nFossil Free Media director Jamie Henn argued that \u0022letting Hill+Knowlton run communications for the climate talks is like putting the fox\u0026#039;s PR hack in charge of branding the chicken coop.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There\u0026#039;s nothing to stop H+K from spinning the outcomes of the talks to benefit their fossil fuel clients or sharing key intelligence with industry partners,\u0022 said Henn. \u0022If H+K is unwilling to address these conflicts of interest, they should have no role at COP27 or future negotiations.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs UCS pointed out, \u0022meaningful progress at the U.N. climate negotiations has been delayed in part by fossil fuel industry-funded deception campaigns.\u0022\r\n\r\nMore than 500 fossil fuel lobbyists were admitted to last year\u0026#039;s COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland—giving the industry most responsible for causing the climate crisis a larger presence than any single country at a meeting designed to combat it.\r\n\r\nIn another analogy shared with The Washington Post, Henn compared tapping Hill+Knowlton to manage communications for COP27 to \u0022putting Philip Morris in charge of tobacco negotiations.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Harvard University historian and letter signatory Naomi Oreskes explained, \u0022Hill+Knowlton was one of the central players who developed the \u0026#039;tobacco playbook,\u0026#039; which used half-truths and disinformation to discredit the scientific evidence of the harms of smoking.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That playbook was used for decades by Big Oil to discredit the scientific evidence of the harms of burning fossil fuels,\u0022 said Oreskes. \u0022It\u0026#039;s unconscionable to me that COP would hire them to help with climate change PR.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nU.N. Secretary General recently denounced \u0022the massive public relations machine raking in billions to shield the fossil fuel industry from scrutiny.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Just as they did for the tobacco industry decades before, lobbyists and spin doctors have spewed harmful misinformation,\u0022 Guterres noted, echoing the findings of a yearslong U.S. congressional probe and recent warnings from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. \u0022Fossil fuel interests need to spend less time averting a PR disaster—and more time averting a planetary one.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn an email to Common Dreams, Henn said that \u0022Hill+Knowlton is at the center\u0022 of the public relations machine condemned by Guterres.\r\n\r\n\u0022They need to address their conflicts of interest by dropping their fossil fuel clients,\u0022 he added, \u0022or COP27 should drop them.\u0022